College GameDay's Rece Davis, David Pollack weigh in on CCU vs. BYU showdown

CONWAY — If you’re a fan of college football, then you’ve probably seen ESPN College GameDay on the mourn of a glorious football Saturday.

If you’re a Coastal Carolina football fan, you probably thought the chances of the Chants hosting GameDay was a pipe dream.

Until now.

College GameDay is in Conway ahead of a heavyweight fight between No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) and No. 8 Brigham Young University (9-0), which will also be broadcast on ESPNU at 5:30 p.m. from Brooks Stadium.

College GameDay will begin at its usual time, 9 a.m. sharp, and go on until noon leading up to when the first slate of games kicks off.

While GameDay is not quite the same without fans, the show’s host, Rece Davis, is able to find a sense of normalcy once the show gets rolling.

“You usually get to feed off the energy of the crowd … you also don’t have the instantaneous feedback that you get when you say something the crowd either likes or doesn’t like,” Davis said. “But once we start talking about football, I’ve felt it’s been very normal. The difference has been when I go back and review the show, it’s sort of like the soundtrack is missing.”

Davis also said he usually stays for the game in normal years, but has not done that this year due to the pandemic that has swept across the country.

The Chants, who have recorded the best start in Sun Belt history this season, were originally scheduled to play Liberty on Saturday, but that matchup was canned Thursday morning due to COVID-19 issues within the Flames program.

Luckily for Coastal Carolina, BYU was willing to step in, allowing Conway to keep GameDay, as it would have moved somewhere else if the Chants couldn’t fill a game or if the replacement game was not up to snuff for GameDay standards.

But with BYU coming to town, the Chants will go up against a fellow unbeaten team that is also vying for a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game.

“Not shocked, excited,” Davis said when he found out BYU would be heading to Conway instead. “I called BYU’s first game of the season against Navy, so I’ve seen them in person (and) watched them on television a lot; I know how good they are. And I’ve watched Coastal a lot on TV, so I know how good they are.”

Davis was pumped up to see Liberty play Coastal when it was first announced on Monday that GameDay was coming to Brooks Stadium, but is even more excited now to visit the site of a game of even bigger magnitude.

“I was looking forward to seeing (Liberty quarterback) Malik Willis and (Liberty head coach) Hugh Freeze’s offense, but that’s … a good game; this is a great one,” Davis said. “I was not terribly surprised because I knew that BYU was anxious to play somebody of note, and this was the opportunity that they had.”

College GameDay co-host and former University of Georgia and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack was also ecstatic when he heard the news.

“Oh yeah, it got better,” Pollack said. “It’s nothing against Liberty, but an even more highly-ranked team, a team that has a lot to prove from BYU.”

Pollack was impressed with the will of both programs to make the game happen on such short notice, especially when you throw in the fact that the Cougars hail from Provo, UT.

“I mean, just golly, man,” Pollack said. “What an awesome job by BYU, and listen, I’m giving you guys props, too, at Coastal. But I’m just super excited that a team in that short of notice would take on a challenge like that; that’s not easy to do, it’s not fun to do.”

Pollack also touched on the fact that BYU had to start driving its equipment trucks across the country before the game was even finalized Thursday morning to make sure the Cougars had what they needed to play.

“It went from, ‘Hey, it was an awesome game’, to ‘Hey, it’s an even better game, let’s get weird!’” Pollack said. “So it’s kind of 2020 in a nutshell and (I’m) excited that both programs would be willing to do this on short notice when you know you don’t kind of have your most in-depth scouting report and your most in-depth film study, but still say, ‘Listen, let’s go play this daggum thing.' So (I’m) excited and proud for both teams to be able to do that.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

It has been a running joke all season that Pollack has always picked against the Chants, and that will not change by any means this Saturday.

“I’m not picking you regardless,” he said. “It’s a joke at this point, but the way; it’s not that you won’t win, it’s literally been that I picked against you guys to start the season and I loved hearing from your fans, and I’m like, ‘I’m picking against you guys every week no matter what.’”

However, if there was ever a week Pollack was justified in picking against the Chants, it’s this one.

BYU comes in at No. 5 in the country in total offense with 535.8 yards per game and No. 4 in scoring offense with 47.6 points per game, led by Heisman-hopeful quarterback Zach Wilson, who has thrown for 2,724 yards and 26 touchdowns against only 2 picks in 9 games.

It is also No. 4 in scoring defense, allowing just 13.9 points per game, and No. 7 in total defense, allowing only 293.3 yards per game.

“I do think this week is the first week you’re outmanned and outgunned,” Pollack said. “…Really undersized offensive line, not huge, going against a BYU team with a bunch of grown-aged men and a bunch of adults.”

Coastal Carolina is No. 29 in the country and third in the Sun Belt in total offense, averaging 448.3 yards per game, and No. 16 in the nation and first in the Sun Belt in scoring offense with 38.7 points per game.

The Chants are led by freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns against only one pick in nine games this season. Senior running back CJ Marable has been a workhouse on the ground for the Chants this season, rushing for 592 yards on 119 carries and eight scores. He also has 24 receptions for 163 yards and six touchdowns.

“Grayson and Marable have been terrific players, obviously; they’re tough,” Davis said. “I think the thing that stuck out to me, and I’ll go all the way back to the Kansas game, and not that I expected Kansas to be terrific, but I was watching that game, going back to … Power 5 versus non-Power 5, if you had taken the logos off the side of the headgear, had you not recognized the Jayhawk or the KU logo on the side of the headgear, and you would’ve said, ‘Which team plays at a higher level, which team plays a better brand of football?’ — you easily would’ve said Coastal Carolina.”

Pollack has been impressed with the Coastal Carolina defense, which is No. 15 in the nation and second in the Sun Belt in total defense allowing just 322.2 yards per game, and No. 13 in the nation and first in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game.

“You turn on the tape, and 9 (Tarron Jackson) sticks out and 52 (C.J. Brewer) sticks out,” Pollack said. “I think it’ll be interesting to see what you want to do from a pressure standpoint, how you’re going to face Zach Wilson.”

Jackson and Brewer are Nos. 1 and 2 on the team in sacks this season, with 8.5 and 6.5, respectively. Jackson has 44 tackles and three forced fumbles, while Brewer has 47 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

However, Pollack expects this game to be a shootout.

“I don’t expect a lot of defense in this game at all,” he said. “I think there’s a good chance you could have a lot of offensive points, and if you want to limit BYU, it’s very tough to limit them physically. The depth of Coastal Carolina worries me when you talk about playing four quarters against smash mouth football, and you’re going to have to bring it over and over and over again, and you can’t get tired, especially when you don’t play as many people; it makes it more difficult. So I expect a lot of points in this game.”

Many think the game should be on a bigger platform than ESPNU, but Davis had a solution to the game being on a lesser network.

“Push the guide button,” he said. “It says guide right there. You push guide, it pops up, you see it, you scroll (and) boom, there you go. (If) you’ve got Apple TV, you do the four boxes, and you can put ESPNU in one, and ESPN in the other, and (ESPN)2, and any game on ABC, and you watch them all.”

Davis even went as far as to say how you can deal with particular announcers who don’t tickle your fancy.

“And then you can also just toggle around to whichever announcer you get mad at first, you just shut him off and then let the sound go to the other one; it’s pretty good,” he said. “Although I don’t advise ever shutting off the announcer on College GameDay; that would be rude.”