Coastal Carolina to host BYU Saturday after COVID-19 issues in Liberty program

CONWAY — Change in plans.

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina football team (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will host No. 8 BYU (9-0) on Saturday.

The Chants were originally scheduled to play No. 25 Liberty (9-1), but COVID-19 issues in the Flames' program rendered them unable to play.

Kick off is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The popular pregame college football show ESPN College GameDay will be in Conway prior to the game. The show will air from Coastal Carolina's campus from 9 a.m. to noon prior to Saturday's games kicking off.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.