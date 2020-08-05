Coastal Carolina quarterback battle heats up as football practices start

The starting quarterback job for Coastal Carolina football is still wide open.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell has made it clear that the spot is up for grabs due in part to COVID-19 interrupting the normal schedule for the team.

“I think they’re on campus,” Chadwell said of Coastal's future starting quarterback.

“Normally in summer your guys are doing 7-on-7, they’re doing all these different things all the time; that’s not happened this summer," Chadwell said. "So I think that’s set back as far as one of those guys taking the hold right now.”

Last season, the Chanticleers utilized both junior quarterbacks Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter.

Payton played in 10 games last year and started the first six before an injury caused him to miss games against Georgia Southern and Troy. Payton led the team with 1,421 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the team with 1,602 total yards of offense. He was 119-for-187 in pass attempts last season with seven interceptions.

Carpenter played in 11 of the team’s 12 games and started the last six. He had a streak of 122-straight pass attempts without an interception to start the year and played the entirety of the Georgia Southern and Troy games due to Payton being out. He completed 93 of his 142 passes on the season for 927 yards, eight touchdowns and two picks.

Redshirt freshman QB Jarrett Guest saw action against Norfolk State last season before redshirting the rest of the year. Freshman QB Zachary Stevens is redshirting this season.

“I do think that we’re close (to finding the starter),” Chadwell said. “Somebody’s just got to take it. But I think it’ll happen; I believe that.”

Payton thinks having a full spring practice session was beneficial for his chances of winning the starting job.

“I think it helped a lot,” Payton said. “Being able to install as much as you could, even some of the new plays that you didn’t run last season, so getting a head start on that (was good). Having all of those spring cut-ups to be able to go through over this quarantine, even though, like I said, you’re not with the team preparing that aspect. It’s like your new normal or whatnot.

"Just having all of those cut-ups and being able to watch it over and over again over this quarantine and having all the install in and things like that helped a lot.”