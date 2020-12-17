Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall named a Manning Award Finalist

CONWAY — The accolades just keep rolling in for Grayson McCall.

The Coastal Carolina University freshman quarterback was named a Manning Award Finalist on Thursday, joining 11 other quarterbacks to be nominated for the award.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting, according to Coastal Carolina University Athletics.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for the nationally ranked Chanticleers, McCall is among the nation's leaders with 23 passing touchdowns, just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season.

He also leads the conference in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218).

He is also 10th in the Sun Belt with six rushing touchdowns and 14th in rushing with 473 rushing yards. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in seven of the 10 games he played in this season, missing one due to an injury, which includes a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy and 322 yards through the air against Arkansas State.

McCall recorded two passing touchdowns or more in eight games this season, including a career-high four touchdown passes against Arkansas State and Georgia State.

McCall led the Chants' offense to 500-plus total yards of offense in four of their eight Sun Belt games this season and led the Chants to two wins over top 25 FBS programs (Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU), both of which were the first such wins in school history.

McCall is a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards “Star of the Week” honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA “Fresh Four” selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list.

On top of all that, McCall has helped guide the Chants to their first undefeated regular season in school history, and the team’s 11 wins are the most in the program’s four-year FBS history.

The 11-0 start is the best start in Sun Belt history, and the Chants’ No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll is the highest ranking in Sun Belt history.

The Chants also came in at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll on Tuesday, the highest ranking for a Sun Belt team in the poll.

McCall has an opportunity to lead the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Championship when they battle the No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the conference title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium, which will be broadcast on ESPN.