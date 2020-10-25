Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 20 in AP poll, No. 21 in coaches poll

The Coastal Carolina football team keeps on climbing.

The Chants moved from No. 25 to No. 20 in the new AP Top 25 Poll and No. 24 to No. 21 in the latest USA Today Sports Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday after defeating Georgia Southern, 28-14, at Brooks Stadium on Saturday.

This is only the second week the Chants have been ranked since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017; their first was last week.

The Chants did it without starting quarterback Grayson McCall, so all eyes were on junior quarterback Fred Payton, who led the Chants to victory with 252 yards through the air on 15-for-28 passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Coastal Carolina is now 5-0 for the first time in its young FBS history and are 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time. The Chants are also on a school-record, 5-game single-season winning streak, and are on a 6-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Next up for the Chants is a battle with Sun Belt foe Georgia State (2-2, 1-2) in Atlanta on Saturday at noon on ESPNU. It is uncertain if McCall will be ready to go for that contest, per head coach Jamey Chadwell.