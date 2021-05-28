Coastal Carolina kickoff times, TV coverage announced for six games

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina football now knows the times and networks of six of its games for the upcoming season.

The Sun Belt Conference in conjunction with ESPN announced on May 27 the schedule for the first three weeks of the season as well as the schedule for all of its midweek games.

The Chants will open the season with a home game against The Citadel, an old rival of head coach Jamey Chadwell from his Charleston Southern days, on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 4, but has been shifted to a Thursday night kickoff.

The following week, the Chants will host Kansas on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 11, but was moved up a day.

The Jayhawks, whom the Chants have beaten two years in a row in Lawrence, will be the first-ever Power 5 team to come to Brooks Stadium.

The following week, Chadwell and company will travel to take on Buffalo for their first Saturday game of the year on Sept. 18 at noon on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The channel will be determined after the conclusion of the Sept. 11 weekend games.

The Chants also have three midweek Sun Belt games this upcoming season, all of them kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

The first will be at Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7, on ESPNU. The Chants obliterated the Red Wolves, 52-23, at Brooks Stadium last season.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

After a bye week, CCU will travel to Boone, N.C. to take on Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, on ESPN2. The Chants defeated the Mountaineers, 34-23, at home last season.

CCU’s final midweek game of the season will be at Brooks Stadium against Troy on Thursday, Oct. 28, on ESPNU. The Chants narrowly escaped with a 42-38 victory on the road against the Trojans last season thanks to a last-minute touchdown pass from quarterback Grayson McCall to wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh.

CCU is favored to win the Sun Belt East Division this year after winning the division last year. The Chants were named 2020 Sun Belt co-champions due to a positive COVID-19 test in their program prior to their championship game clash with Louisiana-Lafayette, causing the game to be canceled. It was the first time the Chants ever claimed a Sun Belt crown.

The Chants will not play the Ragin’ Cajuns in the regular season this year.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish in 2020 was the best in Sun Belt history, the Chants’ first-ever undefeated regular season and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top-25 opponents — BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today coaches poll.

The team’s lone blemish on the year was a 37-34 overtime loss to old Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, the first-ever bowl appearance for CCU.