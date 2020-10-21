Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi is "man of the hour" after lifting Chants to win

CONWAY — All college kickers dream of kicking in big moments.

Coastal Carolina junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi got that chance on Oct. 14 at No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette, and he made the most of it.

With the game tied at 27 with 8 seconds left, Biscardi’s number was called upon to kick a 40-yard field goal to give the Chants the lead. Biscardi didn’t disappoint, as he calmly knocked with kick through to put the Chants up 30-27 with four seconds remaining to ultimately give them the win.

“It was truly amazing,” Biscardi said. “Definitely a moment I’ll always remember.”

For those who follow Coastal Carolina football closely, they can probably guess that may have been the biggest kick Biscardi has ever made.

“Yes sir, definitely,” Biscardi said. “It was a huge kick for the win for our team. But it was a perfect snap and hold by Charles (Ouverson) and CJ Shrimpf and it made my job easy.”

Biscardi was greeted warmly by his teammates in the locker room after the game as the man of the hour.

“Oh, it was electric,” Biscardi said. “Everyone was hyped since we just beat a ranked team and that was program history that we just did. We’re 4-0, we have a lot more to show, so we’re just excited for the next chapter (and) what else we have to prove.”

In addition to beating an AP Top 25 team for the first time in program history, the Chants are 4-0 for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and currently have their longest single-season winning streak of four games in the FBS. The Chants are on a five-game winning streak dating back to last season, and are also 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time in school history.

The limelight was on the Chants that night, with the game being broadcast on ESPN and the Chants’ locker room celebration being featured on popular ESPN show SVP with Scott Van Pelt after the game.

“Having that national exposure is great, always,” Biscardi said. “For me, I mean, I just treat every game and practice as my job, so having the national exposure doesn’t really give me any more pressure than I have ever usually have. I just like coming in as a normal game and just doing my job to my best ability and that’s exactly what happened.”

This is Biscardi’s seventh year being a kicker, dating back to when he was a kicker at Downington High School West in Downington, Pa., where he kicked for the Whippets for all four years.

Biscardi grew up playing soccer beginning at the age of 5, but soon realized he was good at using his legs to kick footballs as well.

“Coming into eighth grade, my first camp was with (former NFL kicker) Matt Stover and my coach Brad Craddock (a former kicker at the University of Maryland), and I still stick with them today,” Biscardi said. “They’re my main kicking coaches that I use and they’ve developed me to basically become the best kicker I can be and they’ve really helped me throughout this journey.”

Stover is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Pro-Bowler, and Craddock won the Lou Groza Award in 2014 while kicking for the Terrapins. The award is given to the best college kicker each season by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

“(They helped me) all throughout high school and even as a collegiate kicker, I still go back to them on breaks and coach with them,” Biscardi said. “They train me and everything like that, so they’ve helped tremendously.”

Biscardi had a little help from his father to get in that circle.

“Well, when I was starting to be a kicker, my dad did some research and found that Matt Stover had a camp that he’d done at a high school in Maryland, so that’s what started my kicking and everything,” Biscardi said. “So what’s where I started with him and Brad Craddock was his kicker, too; he was training with Matt Stover, so we’ve always stayed connected since then and that’s just where I developed my training.”

Although things ended up working out for him in football, Biscardi also had big soccer dreams.

“I was definitely more a soccer person,” he said. “I always wanted to go as far as I could when I would play soccer. I wanted to go play DI in college for soccer and professional soccer, but as soon as I started kicking (and) saw major results and (saw) where I could actually go with this, I stuck with kicking and I loved it ever since.”

Fast forward to 2020, and Biscardi has now helped the Chants potentially receive an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time in school history.

“I always knew this program would reach the top soon,” he said. “It was just a matter of time and it’s electric and everyone’s so excited and I’m just glad to be part of it.”

But where does making that kick rank in Biscardi’s all-time favorite moments in his life?

“I would say that moment was (in the) top 5 moments of my life,” he said. “I’ll always remember that, the feeling of making that kick and just providing the winning edge for my team and just doing my job right and finishing the game off with a win in the last four seconds was amazing.

“I just remember Coach (Jamey) Chadwell saying, ‘Let’s go with the play,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, sir,’ and it couldn’t have ended any better for me.”