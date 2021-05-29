Coastal Carolina jumper sets sights on Paralympics, world records

CONWAY – When the Coastal Carolina track and field team traveled to Jacksonville to compete in the NCAA East Preliminaries at the end of May, jumper Dallas Wise didn't make the trip.

He had bigger things on his mind. Wise was approved to compete for a spot in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this summer.

“It was kind of a no-brainer really,” Wise said. “I’ve been trying to compete for the United States for some time now. I felt like this was more important to represent my country. I have plenty other years to go to nationals, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to Tokyo.”

Wise, who was born with Erb’s palsy, a form of brachial plexus palsy in the shoulder, was deemed eligible to compete under the T47 classification in the Paralympics.

“My classification is more so with people who have a disability with their arm,” Wise said.

After competing at the Desert Challenge Games in Mesa, Arizona, on May 29, Wise will compete in the Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minn., from June 17-20 to compete for a spot in the Paralympics to be held Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

Wise has jumped far enough in the triple jump this season for second all-time in the Paralympics with a distance of 15.37 meters (50 feet, 5 inches), which is also a CCU record, but the record is unofficial for the Paralympics because it happened before he was approved for competition.

However, the Paralympics is not having that event this year, so Wise will have to find a way to officially break the world record following the Paralympics.

Wise could also potentially break the world Paralympic record for the high jump and long jump, with distances of 2.10 meters (6 feet, 11 inches) and 7.52 meters (24 feet, 8 inches) this season.

Those distances are good enough for second all-time in the Paralympics, but again, they are unofficial because they happened prior to his T47 approval.

If Wise places in the top three in both events at the Paralympic Trials, he will punch his ticket to Tokyo.

“He’s an extremely gifted athlete,” CCU coach Mike Embry said. “More than anything, he doesn’t let his disability hold him back from being a hard worker and making excuses as to why he can’t do this and do that. He’s going to take care of his business and handle himself. He’s very reliable in that sense.”

Although he currently holds the triple jump record at CCU, Wise is hungry for more and the Paralympics will provide him an opportunity to satisfy that hunger.

“It just gives me something to look back on, it gives me something to strive for,” he said. “I know I can do better in all of my events and I know I’m even better than what I can do. But I just have to apply myself. That record I have now, it’s going to get broken plenty of times, but I’m just going to have to be patient and I’m just going to have to strive and work harder.”