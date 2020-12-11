Coastal Carolina, Jamey Chadwell working on 7-year contract extension

CONWAY — To the victor goes the spoils.

Maybe.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Coastal Carolina is working on a seven-year contract extension for football head coach Jamey Chadwell. The deal would include program improvements and a significant raise for Chadwell.

Chadwell is currently under contract through June 2023.

Chadwell is in his second season as full-time head coach, going 5-7 last year and a perfect 10-0 so far this year, a Sun Belt and CCU FBS record.

The Chanticleers are No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a nationally-televised home upset of previously undefeated BYU.

Chadwell was the interim head coach for the Chanticleers in 2017 after former head coach Joe Moglia stepped down for health reasons. Chadwell served as associate head coach and offensive coordinator in 2018 when Moglia came back for a season.

CCU is 7-0 in the Sun Belt, a program record. Win or lose on Saturday at Troy, the top-seeded Chanticleers will face No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Dec. 19 at Conway's Brooks Stadium.