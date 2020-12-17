'Coastal Carolina is the real deal': FOCO creates CCU mascot bobblehead

CONWAY — Those just becoming aware of Coastal Carolina University will never forget how to spell the Canterbury Tales character again with this little piece of Teal Nation goodness.

In the 8-inch, $40 bobblehead, Chauncey has a sword in hand and the “Black Swarm’s” turnover cloak is draped over his shoulders. The inspiration for the cloak comes from HBO's "Game of Thrones," and when a Chants defensive player gets a turnover, they wear it just like Chauncey.

"In case you haven't noticed, Coastal Carolina is the real deal! Bring some Chanticleer cheer to your collection with this Chauncey Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Celebration Series Mascot Bobblehead!" the website reads.

The Chants' record-breaking 11-0 regular season put them on the radar for college football fans across the country. Head coach Jamey Chadwell's contract was extended Wednesday to last through 2027, and the team will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship at Brooks Stadium at at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN with a spot in a New Year's Six bowl on the line if Cincinnati loses to Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

According to the Coastal Carolina Athletics website, the Chanticleer is a proud and fierce rooster who dominates the barnyard, and comes from the Nun's Priest Tale, a story within Geoffrey Chaucer's historical book, Canterbury Tales.

On Dec. 5, Chadwell explained this to College GameDay, but admitted he had never read Canterbury Tales himself.

To pre-order your own Chauncy bobblehead, visit this link. Bobbleheads are expected to ship in February 2021.