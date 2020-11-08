You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coastal Carolina holds strong at No. 15 in AP poll, drops one spot in coaches poll

  • Updated
Grayson McCall USA
Buy Now

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall (10) tries to escape from a South Alabama defender during the Chants' 23-6 win over the Jags Saturday night at Brooks Stadium. Nick Masuda/Staff

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

CONWAY — Sometimes there's nothing wrong with staying right where you are.

The Coastal Carolina football team remained at No. 15 in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll after a 23-6 win over South Alabama at Brook Stadium on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall turned in another quality performance (17-for-24, 209 yards, 1 TD) and a solid effort from the Chants defense, including two fumble recoveries, five sacks, eight tackles-for-loss and nary a touchdown allowed for a second straight game (and the last 10 quarters), helped the Chants reach a 7-0 start.

This is the first time they have started 7-0 since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and also the first time they have won seven games in the FBS, as part of a seven-game single-season winning streak, also the longest in the program’s young FBS history. It is also the best start in Sun Belt history, tied with Appalachian State’s 7-0 start last season.

Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area.


Speaking of Sun Belt history, the No. 15 ranking is the highest-ever for a Sun Belt team, a record the Chants broke last week.

The Chants are also 5-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time in program history and sit atop the East Division.

The Chants dropped a spot in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, falling from No. 16 to No. 17. It is the fourth week in a row and the fourth time ever the Chants have been ranked in both polls.

The Chants will head to Alabama next Saturday to take on the Troy Trojans (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) at noon on ESPNU, the eighth time in eight games the Chants will be on national television this season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News