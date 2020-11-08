Coastal Carolina holds strong at No. 15 in AP poll, drop one spot in coaches poll

CONWAY — Sometimes there's nothing wrong with staying right where you are.
The Coastal Carolina football team remained at No. 15 in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll after a 23-6 win over South Alabama at Brook Stadium on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall turned in another quality performance (17-for-24, 209 yards, 1 TD) and a solid effort from the Chants defense, including two fumble recoveries, five sacks, eight tackles-for-loss and nary a touchdown allowed for a second straight game (and the last 10 quarters), helped the Chants reach a 7-0 start.
This is the first time they have started 7-0 since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and also the first time they have won seven games in the FBS, as part of a seven-game single-season winning streak, also the longest in the program’s young FBS history. It is also the best start in Sun Belt history, tied with Appalachian State’s 7-0 start last season.
Speaking of Sun Belt history, the No. 15 ranking is the highest-ever for a Sun Belt team, a record the Chants broke last week.
The Chants are also 5-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time in program history and sit atop the East Division.
The Chants dropped a spot in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, falling from No. 16 to No. 17. It is the fourth week in a row and the fourth time ever the Chants have been ranked in both polls.
The Chants will head to Alabama next Saturday to take on the Troy Trojans (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) at noon on ESPNU, the eighth time in eight games the Chants will be on national television this season.