Coastal Carolina great Dustin Johnson wins FedEx Cup title, $15 million bonus

Dustin Johnson wasn’t shy about stating his goal for the PGA Tour season.

“I wanted to be a FedEx (Cup) champion.”

Mission accomplished.

The Coastal Carolina University Hall-of-Famer capped an incredible four-week stretch with a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta, his second of this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"That was something that in my career I would like to be, and obviously today I got the FedEx Cup," Johnson said.

He was a 66-foot playoff birdie putt by Jon Rahm at last week’s BMW Championship from completing the trifecta during the PGA Tour’s annual playoffs, while also finishing second at the season’s only major, the PGA Championship, the week before the playoffs.

Johnson held the 54-hole lead in his final four starts of the 2019-20 season.

The run of solid play gave Johnson confidence heading to East Lake GC this weekend.

“This time I controlled my own destiny,” said Johnson, who finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the 2016 playoffs. "I had the lead to start, but I still had to go out and play well today."

On Sunday, the season’s top 30 players gave Johnson a run for his money — or the $15 million he won for capturing the title.

Johnson admitted to dealing with a bout of nerves with a career goal staring at him squarely in the eyes.

"I always get nervous because it means something. Yeah, I mean, I get nervous on the first hole, kind of settled down a little bit, and then obviously the back nine definitely could feel it, just because there were a lot of really good players around me and they were playing well," Johnson said.

"So I knew I was going to have to shoot a good score on the back nine if I wanted to win."

Xander Schauffele, who won the Tour Championship in 2017 and finished second in 2019, cut Johnson’s five-shot overnight lead to two with a lengthy birdie on No. 16.

After hitting just 4 of 12 fairways heading to the narrow 17th, Johnson split the fairway at the par 4, followed by a mammoth 337-yard drive at the par-5 18th to effectively keep Schauffele at bay.

While battling nerves, Johnson also knew that winning the Cup would put him in the same breath as two-time FedEx Cup winner Tiger Woods, as well as perennial Tour winners such as Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

"Probably the prestige for sure just because being a FedExCup champion is something that I really wanted to do. I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day," Johnson said. "It was something that I wanted to accomplish during my career, and obviously I got one of them. Now I'm going to try to get me another."

Schauffele and Justin Thomas finished tied for second at 18 under.

For the week, Schauffele beat Johnson by four strokes, but Johnson entered the week with a 10 under total to Schauffele's 3 under, the tour's new format that rewards good play in the Playoffs' first two events with strokes instead of points. Johnson came into the week with a two-shot advantage over Rahm and three shots in front of Thomas.

"He deserves to win. He won the first one, tied first in the second, and I don't know where he finished here, but he obviously is playing great golf, and I think that's what the Playoffs is all about," Schauffele said.

The sizable prize money that comes with winning the Cup brought back memories of Johnson's first check out of PGA Tour Q-School — one for $25,000.

"I thought I was rich because I didn't have but a couple hundred bucks in my bank account probably," Johnson said.

He'd quickly put that check to shame with a top-10 finish in Hawaii that landed him his first six-figure payday.

"That was big, and obviously that was a lot of money to me," Johnson said. "Now obviously I'm very thankful for FedEx and the amount of money they donate for us to be whoever is the FedExCup champion, but it's not about the money for me.

"It's more about the trophy."

Johnson is the first top seed to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009, while also qualifying for the season-ending tournament in 12 consecutive years.

In the three playoff events, Johnson was 45 under, with Rahm a distant second at 29 under — helping Johnson eclipse $25 million in season-ending playoff bonuses, now sitting at $25,957,000.

"I'm definitely playing probably the best I've ever played. I really feel like everything is dialed in pretty well," Johnson said.

The victory was Johnson’s third of the season, the fourth time in five years that he has accomplished that goal — joining Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Woods in the accomplishment.

After a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus, the season looked to be a bit bumpy for Johnson, who missed the cut at the Memorial after consecutive rounds of 80, followed by an injury withdrawal the following week at the 3M Open.

"The thing about DJ is you never know. I give him hats off. I don't know if he'll talk about it, but I played with him at the Memorial I think it was, and I've never seen him as lost, anywhere remotely close to that lost," Thomas said. "He was grinding . . . He was putting so bad and playing so bad. But he never gave up. He wasn't quitting. He was just trying to find it out there and he couldn't find it again the next week, and then next thing you know, what, two months later he's the FedExCup champion and running away.

"I think that's all you need to know about golf right there."