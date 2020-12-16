Coastal Carolina football signs 17 on 2021 early signing day

CONWAY — The No. 12 Coastal Carolina football team will look to keep its winning ways going next season with some fresh faces.

The Chants signed 17 players on Wednesday as part of national college football early signing day.

"We're looking forward to the young men that we're adding to our program," said CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell, who signed a 7-year contract extension on Wednesday. "I know they joined on with the vision that we had without all the success we're having now. They bought into the vision, so I'm excited about them.

Of the 17 players, five are from the state of South Carolina. One of the players, defensive back Tre Douglas III, is a transfer from Vanderbilt.

Chadwell said he thinks these signees will help fill the holes the team will have after the senior class departs at the end of the year, and noted that there are still a few players who have yet to sign.

"I think we filled all the needs," he said. "We're still not done; I think there's a couple, two or three more, potentially up to four, that will sign either here in the next day or two because the signing day goes through Friday. And then we'll have some things there potentially in February for the next signing date as well. But with the needs that we had, I feel like we've met those."

Coastal Carolina signees

Charles Arnold Jr., DB, 5-10, 165, Fairburn, Ga., (Langston Hughes)

Max Balthazar, RB, 5-11, 190, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (TRU Prep Academy/University School)

Tom Bambrick, OL, 6-4, 305, Madison, Conn. (Daniel Hand)

Jared Brown, WR, 6-0, 175, Lilburn, Ga., (Parkview)

Tre Douglas III, DB, 6-2, 195, McDonough, Ga., (Vanderbilt University/Eagle's Landing Christian Academy)

Tobias Fletcher, DB, 5-10, 165, Atlanta, Ga., (Carver)

Ze'marion Harrell, LB, 6-2, 220, Virginia Beach, Va., (Salem)

AJ Jones III, RB, 5-10, 180, St. Johns, Fla. (Bartram)

Ty Lyles, QB, 6-2, 215, Kernersville, N.C. (East Forsyth)

Kiylan Miller, Spur, 6-3, 175, Forest City, N.C. (Chase)

Jared Morrow, OL, 6-5, 290, Carrollton, Ga. (Mt. Zion)

Dre Pinckney, DB, 6-0, 200, Boiling Springs (Boiling Springs)

Chris Rhone, WR, 6-4, Columbia (Gray Collegiate Academy)

Josaiah Stewart, DE, 6-2, 245, Everett, Mass. (Everett)

Malachi Taylor, WR, 6-3, 190, Goose Creek (Goose Creek)

Jameson Tucker, WR, 6-3, Mauldin (Mauldin)

Anthony Walton, OL, 6-4, 300, Lamar (Lamar)