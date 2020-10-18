You are the owner of this article.
Coastal Carolina football ranked in AP, coaches polls for first time in school history

  • Updated
CCU Ranked

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall scrambles upfield during the Chants' 30-27 win over No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette at Cajun Field on Wednesday. The victory got the Chants No. 25- and No. 24-rankings in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Amway Coaches polls, respectively, on Sunday. Provided/Coastal Carolina University Athletics

 Coastal Carolina University Athletics

CONWAY — If you're a Chants fan, you'll remember Oct. 18, 2020, as a monumental day in history.

The AP Top 25 and USA Today Amway Coaches polls were released today with Coastal Carolina coming in at No. 25 and No. 24, respectively, the first time the Chants have been ranked in either FBS poll since joining in 2017.

Coastal Carolina propelled itself into the rankings after defeating No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette at Cajun Field, 30-27, with a late field goal from junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi on Wednesday.

The Chants had been receiving votes in the AP poll for the previous two weeks and in the coaches poll for the previous.

Other firsts for the Chants came this week, including being 4-0 for the first time in the FBS and having a four-game, single-season winning streak in the classification. The Chants are on a five-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Coastal Carolina is also 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time since becoming a member in 2017. The Chants were picked to finish last in the conference's East Division before the season started.

Up next for the Chants is a battle with Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern (3-1) at Brooks Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPNU.

This will be the fifth time in five games this season the Chants have been on national television.

