Coastal Carolina football ranked in AP, coaches polls for first time in school history

CONWAY — If you're a Chants fan, you'll remember Oct. 18, 2020, as a monumental day in history.

The AP Top 25 and USA Today Amway Coaches polls were released today with Coastal Carolina coming in at No. 25 and No. 24, respectively, the first time the Chants have been ranked in either FBS poll since joining in 2017.

Coastal Carolina propelled itself into the rankings after defeating No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette at Cajun Field, 30-27, with a late field goal from junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi on Wednesday.

The Chants had been receiving votes in the AP poll for the previous two weeks and in the coaches poll for the previous.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Other firsts for the Chants came this week, including being 4-0 for the first time in the FBS and having a four-game, single-season winning streak in the classification. The Chants are on a five-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Coastal Carolina is also 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time since becoming a member in 2017. The Chants were picked to finish last in the conference's East Division before the season started.

Up next for the Chants is a battle with Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern (3-1) at Brooks Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPNU.

This will be the fifth time in five games this season the Chants have been on national television.