Coastal Carolina football expected to have full capacity at Brooks Stadium this season

CONWAY – Teal Nation is ready to get loud.

Coastal Carolina announced June 7 that it is expected to have full capacity at Brooks Stadium for all seven of its 2021 football home games.

“We are excited to welcome back a full house to our athletic venues in the fall including Brooks Stadium where we encourage Chanticleer fans far and wide to join Teal Nation in Conway for a much-anticipated 2021 season,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue.

Brooks Stadium seats 20,000 people. Last season, attendance was limited to 5,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven home games for the Chants will begin with three nonconference games: Thursday, Sept. 2, against The Citadel at 7 p.m. on ESPN+; Friday, Sept. 10, versus Kansas, the first Power 5 opponent to come to Brooks Stadium, at 7:30 p.m. on EPSN2; and Saturday, Sept. 25, versus Massachusetts.

The Chants’ Sun Belt home schedule is as follows: Saturday, Oct. 2, versus Louisiana-Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 28 against Troy at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU; Saturday, Nov. 13, versus Georgia State; and Saturday, Nov. 20, battling Texas State.

CCU is favored to win the Sun Belt East Division this year after winning the division last year. The Chants were named 2020 Sun Belt co-champions due to a positive COVID-19 test in their program prior to their championship game clash with Louisiana-Lafayette, causing the game to be canceled. It was the first time the Chants ever claimed a Sun Belt crown.