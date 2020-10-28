Coastal Carolina defense steps up in starting QB's absence to fuel win

CONWAY — Star quarterback Grayson McCall ruled out 30 minutes before the game; former starting QB Fred Payton forced into action; the program's first game as a ranked team in school history.

All of those were headlines coming out of Coastal Carolina's 28-14 win over Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

But maybe the most important one was the standout play of the Chants' defense, the backbone of the team's rise to No. 24 in the national rankings behind a 5-0 start to the season.

The Chants held the nation’s fourth-ranked rushing offense to just 119 rushing yards on Saturday, well below the Eagles’ average of 281.3 per game on the season.

“I’m proud of our defense,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They held the league’s leading rushing team there to well under their average held them to 7 points total.”

The Eagles’ other touchdown was scored on a punt return.

Chants redshirt junior running back Enock Makonzo, who recorded six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, was prepared to stop Georgia Southern’s option-heavy attack.

“That’s what we saw all week and that’s what we’ve been seeing the whole year because of the offenses we play and stuff like that,” he said. “We play in that type of offense, so it was nothing new for us, so we just played.”

Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher led the way with 10 tackles, while both safety Alex Spillum and linebacker Silas Kelly finished with eight tackles apiece. Seniors Tarron Jackson and Myles Olufemi each added 0.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss.

“I would say we feed off everybody,” Makonzo said. “Everybody brings their own juice. Everybody brings their own game to our defense. That’s what’s special about us. So we just feed off everybody.”

The defense also totaled six tackles for loss, including four sacks, and had two interceptions both from junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong.

“D’Jordan is really a special guy,” Makonzo said. “(He) really contributes a lot to our team.”

Chadwell was happy with how the defense made it easy on the Chants’ short-handed offense to not have to turn the game into a barn burner.

“For the most part, they couldn’t drive the ball on us consistently, and I thought our defense did a great job of containing them, not letting them get out for big plays,” he said. “And they handled their business, and in games like this when you’re down your starting quarterback and when you’ve got to have other people step up, your defense has got to play up to what they’re capable (of). And if you saw today, man, they were relentless…they really won the ball game for us.”

The Chants will be on the road next Saturday to play Georgia State (2-2, 1-2) in Atlanta at noon on ESPNU.

Chadwell said there is a chance McCall may not be ready for that game as well, so the Coastal Carolina defense may need to step up again.

“We’re going to come and do what we’ve got to do and what we’ve been doing since the first week,” Makonzo said. “Whether we have our first quarterback or not, we trust everybody that comes in and steps up. That was the word of the week, ‘step up’, like coach says. Anybody that’s going in, just step up and do (your) job.”