Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 18 in College Football Playoff rankings

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina continues to break new ground, but what else is new?

The Coastal Carolina football team came in at No. 18 in the new College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday night, its highest ranking ever in the poll, topping its No. 20 ranking from last week.

The ranking comes after the Chants routed Texas State, 49-14, on the road on Saturday to improve to 9-0 and 7-0 in the Sun Belt.

The win was good enough to win the Sun Belt East Division, setting up a date with No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 19 for the Sun Belt Championship. ULL moved into the CFP rankings as well, coming in at No. 25.

The Chants defeated the Ragin' Cajuns, 30-27, on the road on Oct. 14 behind a last-second field goal by junior Massimo Biscardi.

The Chants' 9-0 start is the best start in Sun Belt history, beating their own 8-0 record from last week, and that record beat App State's 7-0 start from last season.

The 9-0 and 7-0 starts are the Chants' best starts in their FBS and Sun Belt history, respectively, two entities the Chants joined in 2017.

Coastal Carolina also made more history on Sunday, coming in at No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

The No. 14 ranking beat the Chants' No. 15 ranking in the AP Poll that they held for three weeks straight this season.

This is the seventh week in a row and the seventh time ever the Chants have been ranked in the FBS.

This week, the Chants will take on former Big South rival Liberty (9-1) at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

Liberty did not crack the top 25 in the CFP poll, but it did come in at No. 25 in the both the AP and coaches polls.

This will be the 15th meeting between the schools, with the series tied at seven games apiece.

As if the old rivalry wasn't enough to get the Chants fired up, popular college football pregame show College GameDay announced Monday that it is coming to Conway on Saturday for the first time ever.

The show will broadcast live on ESPN from Coastal Carolina's campus from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to college football games kicking off.