CNB Kickoff Classic to be held at CCU's Brooks Stadium for next three years

CONWAY – The Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic is back at Brooks Stadium and it appears like it is there to stay – at least for the next three years.

Coastal Carolina University Athletic Director Matt Hogue confirmed that CCU and CNB have agreed to a three-year contract to keep the event at Brooks Stadium until at least 2023, with this year’s event falling on Aug. 13.

The event will feature scrimmages from 10 area high school football teams – all nine Horry County Schools programs (Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, Socastee, Conway, St. James, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Loris and Carolina Forest), plus Waccamaw High School.

“This is one of those events that really makes perfect sense for us,” Hogue said. “There’s a lot of benefits that come from having a good, centralized location where all the teams can compete … which I think is really a thrill for the coaches and the players to be in that environment.”

Hogue also said having the event will help benefit local recruiting and admissions with the exposure the university will get.

The CNB Kickoff Classic was last held at Brooks Stadium in 2019, and before that was held for several years at that venue in the mid-2000s. However, the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be co-directed by South Florence football assistant coach Chuck Jordan and CNB’s Terrance Herriott.

Jordan, who served as athletic director, head football coach and a math teacher for over three decades at Conway High School and was also briefly CCU football’s analyst for high school relations, was one of the creators of the event back in 1990.

“They’re very important,” Hogue said. “Obviously, Coach Jordan’s background here (is big). He’s really the father of the event in a lot of ways … He’s really the glue that makes it all work, and certainly Terrance as well.”

Hogue said Brooks Stadium is good to go for full capacity for the event. The venue seats roughly 20,000 people.

One thing that will be different for the ticketing system this year as opposed to 2019 will be that tickets will be available through CCU’s digital ticketing system. However, patrons can also buy tickets at CNB branches and at the gate of the event.