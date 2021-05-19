Clemson-bound pitcher from Myrtle Beach goes out with a bang in final high school start

MYRTLE BEACH – Myrtle Beach High School senior pitcher Austin Gordon did not disappoint in his final start with the Seahawks.

Gordon, who committed to Clemson last summer, helped lead the Seahawks to a 5-3 win over archrival North Myrtle Beach at home on May 11, recording seven strikeouts and allowing six hits, three runs (only one of them earned), two walks and one hit batsman over six innings of work.

“I’m just at a loss for words,” Gordon said of pitching in his final game for Myrtle Beach, which did not qualify for the playoffs this year. “We just wanted to win the game. North Myrtle’s been a big rivalry for us forever. That meant a lot to win the game, especially being my last game.”

Gordon has been playing baseball since he was four or five years old, and he was the student manager of the Myrtle Beach High School team when he was in sixth grade. He didn’t start pitching until the summer after his ninth grade year.

“It’s hard to describe the impact that he’s had on the program,” Seahawks head coach Tim Christy said. “To watch him develop into the player he is today, it’s a really fun thing to watch when you’re a coach.

“We have wasted some really good pitching performances this year because we haven’t played great defense and we haven’t swung the bat at times as well as we should have. But his impact is immeasurable. It really is.”

In the 2021 season, Gordon was 4-5 with 81 strikeouts and allowed 26 hits, 22 walks and had a 1.01 earned run average over 53 innings of work.

Gordon will now turn his attention to playing for the Tigers.

“I really always wanted to go to Clemson,” Gordon said. “I went to a camp there when I was going into ninth grade and I fell in love with the campus and I just really always wanted to go to Clemson. I love their coaching staff, the way they handle their business, and their facilities are incredible.”

Ironically, Gordon comes from a Gamecock family, with his grandad even playing for the University of South Carolina’s football team back in the 1970s.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

“They were happy for me,” Gordon said. “I’m sure it hurt them a little bit, but they’re for sure happy for me.”

Gordon will officially sign with the Tigers on May 19.

Gordon thinks having different movement on his pitches will help him compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but he said he can still improve on velocity and spotting his pitches.

Gordon has learned a lot from watching Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on the mound, and tries to embody what the three-time Cy Young Award winner has done in his career.

“He’s been that guy for me,” Gordon said. “Watching him pitch is really cool. I feel like that’s how I want my game to be.”

Christy thinks Gordon’s work ethic and his ability to stay even-keeled will help him get far at the next level.

“He’s getting a deserving opportunity,” Christy said. “I am so excited to watch him develop and keep playing and see where it all takes him.”

Gordon gives Christy a lot of credit for his success.

“He’s the reason I’m here today,” Gordon said. “He’s the reason I’m going to Clemson next year. He’s the reason for all of it.”