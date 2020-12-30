CCU's Tarron Jackson named FWAA first team All-American, Senior CLASS All-American second team

CONWAY — It seems like Coastal Carolina's Tarron Jackson has won every award imaginable this postseason.

The senior defensive end was named a Football Writers Association of America first team All-American and a Senior Class Award second team All-American Wednesday.

Jackson has also received All-America recognition from the Associated Press (first team), ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason.

He was also named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned Sun Belt first-team honors for the second-straight season.

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, to be eligible for the Senior CLASS award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact in their communities.

Jackson has a laundry list of other accolades, including being named a three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

The defensive end from Aiken was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.