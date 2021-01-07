CCU's Tarron Jackson named Consensus All-American after Walter Camp honor

CONWAY — The powers that be in college football have come to an agreement that Tarron Jackson is quite good at football.

After being named a 2020 Walter Camp First Team All-American Thursday, the Coastal Carolina redshirt senior defensive end is now a Consensus All-American.

In order to become a Consensus All-American, one must make the All-America first teams of three of the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA, which include the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Walter Camp Football Foundations (WCFF), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) an Sporting News (SN).

Jackson was named to four of the five first teams, just missing out on unanimous status by being named to Sporting News' All-America second team.

This is the 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team — the nation’s oldest All-America team. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team.

Jackson has also garnered All-America recognition from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), the Phil Steele Publication (first team) and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason. He was also named a Senior CLASS second team All-American.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Jackson was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, earned All-Sun Belt first team honors for the second-straight season and was named a Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team honoree.

A three-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week selection this season, Jackson was also named a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award watch lists. He was also invited to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and was chosen to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5, and was first on the team and third in the conference with 14 tackles-for-loss.

The defensive end from Aiken was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the season. He also added 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the year.