CCU's Tarron Jackson, CJ Marable highlight Chants' football Pro Day

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina football had its Pro Day at Brooks Stadium on March 23, and a quartet of former and current Chanticleers got their shot to impress NFL scouts.

Scouts representing roughly 15 NFL teams were present at the teal turf to watch the players participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press.

Most notably among the four was senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was a Consensus All-American and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a plethora of other honors.

Jackson, who performed well in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, had been training in Texas in preparation for the event.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell said this was the first time he had seen Jackson since the Chants’ loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl in December, and Chadwell was impressed with how in shape Jackson looked and with how he represented himself in the Senior Bowl.

“The thing that he did in that bowl game that most people realized about, the Senior Bowl, is…they put him in different positions to see what he could play,” Chadwell said. “He didn’t complain; he went out, and maybe he’s undersized and some of this, and went out and performed well.”

Jackson, who is listed at 6’2” and weighs 254 pounds, recorded unofficial times of 4.70 and 4.71 on the 40-yard dash, had a 29.5-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-10 broad jump, a 4.36-second short shuttle, a 7.41-second three-cone shuttle and 25 reps of a 225-pound bench press.

“I think I did pretty good, especially on the broad (jump),” Jackson said. “I felt like I did a pretty job, especially on the position work. Still got some things to work on, but I definitely feel like I had a good day.”

Jackson said he has spoken with all 32 NFL teams and had follow-up interviews with seven of them.

Jackson and former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Sterling Johnson, who had a brief stint with the New York Jets before being released, worked out with Cincinnati Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner.

“That was amazing, man,” Jackson said. “I love Coach Duffner, man. We’ve been talking a lot before he came, but it was good to kind of get a feel of the NFL culture.”

While Jackson will almost certainly be drafted at the end of April, the future for running back CJ Marable is unclear.

Chadwell thinks the All-Sun Belt first-teamer could be picked in the fifth, sixth or seventh round of the NFL Draft or sign with a team as a free agent because of his versatility, which was definitely why Marable won the Offensive MVP in the Hula Bowl in Hawaii after the season.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

“Obviously, he’s been able to run the ball, but they thought he really showed the ability out of the backfield to catch and obviously block and do some of those things,” Chadwell said. “In the NFL, with the running back position, they might draft a dude in the first round, but they’re typically later-round guys that can catch the ball and do some different things.”

Marable’s unofficial Pro Day results were 4.59 and 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-8 broad jump, a 4.34-second short shuttle run, a 7.34-second three-cone shuttle and 17 reps of a 225-pound bench press.

“Today just was a blessing, man,” Marable said. “I came into it with the right mindset. I couldn’t even sleep last night; I was thinking about it and dreaming about it all day.”

Marable, who has been training in Nashville, said he has received interest from the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, and got to work out with Packers assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst Chad Brinker.

“That was great,” Marable said. “Being in this position, it’s a dream come true. Being able to work out with an organization like that, a historical organization like that, it’s a blessing.”

Also at CCU’s Pro Day were Johnson and former Chants defensive back Mallory Claybourne, both last with the team in 2019. Johnson prepared for Pro Day by working out in both Raleigh and Greensboro, N.C., and Claybourne got ready in Pennsylvania.

“It was pretty good, especially considering last year (and) not having the opportunity, and then to be able to come back and showcase my talents, it really means a lot,” Johnson said. “Especially somewhere that I played at, so I’m very thankful for that.

For Claybourne, this was a chance to showcase himself after tearing his ACL during the 2019 season. Since then, he has worked four jobs in security, including at night clubs and hospitals, the latter being the most difficult in his opinion.

“It’s a real blessing,” Claybourne said. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank my support system, my teammates, family. I mean, it’s a lot coming back. There was a mental why in this preparation; a lot of hard nights, lonely nights, but I’m glad to come back strong.”

Claybourne said it’s important to take mental health seriously, especially when you’re an athlete recovering from a major injury like he suffered.

Claybourne said he has received interest from the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.