CCU's Parker Chavers still can carry 'whole team on his back' after 2 shoulder surgeries

CONWAY – The success that Coastal Carolina outfielder Parker Chavers has experienced this year didn’t just happen overnight.

Chavers was leading the Chants in batting average (.321), hits (53), slugging percentage (.497) and was tied for first with 29 runs batted in heading into last weekend's series against South Alabama.

But Chavers’ career hasn’t been without its setbacks.

In March 2019, Chavers tore his labrum for a second time and managed to play through the rest of the 2019 season.

In December 2019, Chavers had surgery to repair his shoulder, and before he was cleared to play in the 2020 season, the season was shut down due to COVID-19.

Needless to say, Teal Nation has had to wait a while to see what a healthy Chavers is capable of doing.

Chavers was cleared to start baseball activities on June 1, 2020. Then this past February, he was finally able to play in a real game for the Chants when they opened the 2021 season against Duke.

“It was definitely cool to be cleared and to know that I could go back out and do what I love,” Chavers said. “Obviously I had to wait until this February to kind of get back in a real game that mattered and was able to play again. But it was definitely a cool feeling to be back doing what I love.”

Coastal Carolina baseball athletic trainer Barry Lippman was able to help Chavers get back to where he needed to be after Chavers initially started rehabbing with his hometown physical therapist.

Because Chavers had some minor injuries in the past, Lippman is very familiar with working with Chavers.

“It was very hard for him to come back from that injury and be the good hitter that he is, especially with that swing that he has,” Lippman said. “It was very rewarding. You feel that sense of purpose for sure.”

Lippman said the biggest thing about coming back from an injury like that is working on the rest of the athlete’s body to get it to where it needs to be while the shoulder is healing.

“The first three months, a lot of it is leaving that 25 percent of the body alone and letting the body heal,” Lippman said.

Lippman also said Chavers was happy when he could finally do push-ups again for the first time after the surgery, and that he didn't mind that it was a slow process.

Chavers, who attended the Loveless Academic Magnet Program in Montgomery, Ala., was originally committed to East Tennessee State, but changed his commitment to CCU after the coach left.

“Long story short, you come to campus here, it’s not hard to fall in love right away,” Chavers said of Coastal Carolina. “We have awesome facilities, our field is one of the best in the nation (and) obviously our coaching staff is as well. Just kind of the winning history and the tradition, I mean it wasn’t a hard choice at all.”

CCU baseball coach Gary Gilmore said he was initially looking for a shortstop, which Chavers had been before his first labrum surgery back in high school, but the injury forced him to move to center field.

Gilmore said a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals was the person who brought Chavers to his attention.

“That sort of forced him off the real busy highway of recruits, so to speak,” Gilmore said.

Luckily for Chavers, the personnel at CCU at the time allowed him room in the lineup as an outfielder, and it ended up working out for both parties as Chavers had one of the best freshman seasons in CCU baseball history, being named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

Chavers followed that up with a solid season in 2019 despite his shoulder bothering him again.

When the 2020 MLB Draft – which was truncated to five rounds that year – rolled around, Chavers was hoping to get an offer he liked, but none came.

“I kind of had a few calls, had some opportunities to go, but just didn’t feel like the fit, the timing, and from a financial standpoint that it was the right thing to do at that time,” Chavers said. “To be able to come back and kind of have a little added motivation was definitely good. It let me play with a chip on my shoulder again.”

Chavers has now cemented himself as the best hitter in Conway and one of the best to step in the batter’s box in the Sun Belt this season.

“When Parker has his good games, he basically lifts the whole team up on his back and carries us,” Gilmore said. “Definitely, he’s our guy that gives us a chance to win every time he steps in the box.”