CCU's Jamey Chadwell voted Premier Coach of College Football

CONWAY — Ending 2020 on a high note.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was voted by the fans as the Premier Coach of College Football, Premier Players Inc. announced Thursday.

According to Coastal Carolina Athletics, the Premier Coach Award is presented to the head coach fans chose as the best in his or her sport via online polls. Candidates are announced about a month prior to the end of the regular sports season. Fans then vote not just for the head coach with the best regular-season team record, but for the coach they felt led his or her team beyond expectations during the season that brought hope and excitement.

Chadwell has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, the Sporting News' 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year.

The Caryville, Tenn., native was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for both the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.

Chadwell led the Chanticleers to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top 20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, 37-34, in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

Previous winners:

2019 – Ed Orgeron - LSU

2018 – Nick Saban – Alabama

2017 – Scott Frost – UCF

2016 – Dabo Swinney – Clemson

2015 – Kirk Ferentz – Iowa

2014 – Jimbo Fisher – Florida State

2013 – Gus Malzahn – Auburn