CCU's Jamey Chadwell named to 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

ATLANTA – After garnering a plethora of coaching awards last season, Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell is already up for another one.

Chadwell has been named to the 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced July 13.

This year’s list includes 17 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt, and an independent. Chadwell is joined on the watch list by Tom Allen (Indiana), Mack Brown (North Carolina), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), James Franklin (Penn State), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Jimmy Lake (Washington), Dan Mullen (Florida), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

“These coaches are coming off one of the most unprecedented and trying seasons in the history of college football, but found a way to persevere in the face of adversity,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president Gary Stokan. “They have consistently found success no matter the circumstances and we look forward to seeing how they lead their teams as we return to a sense of normalcy this season.”

This collective group of coaches has won 11 national titles, 37 FBS conference titles and secured 1,594 career wins throughout their careers.

Last season, Chadwell led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance.

Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 (8-0 Sun Belt) regular-season finish in 2020, its first undefeated regular season in school history, was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top 25 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette), the first such victories in program history.

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, 37-34, in overtime.

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, also both Sun Belt records, respectively.

For all those achievements, Chadwell received many coach of the year honors.

He was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the 2020 Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year. He was also the winner of the 2020 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award. He was also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Lombardi Honors 2020 Coach of the Year Award.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, honors the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, which are the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities. This was never more pivotal than last season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these coaches showed unwavering commitment to the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, despite all of the obstacles and challenges they had to overcome this past year in the face of the pandemic.”

The watch list, which was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., takes into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season, and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

A midseason watch list will be released in the fall, and a panel of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member will select the final list of potential recipients at the end of the 2021 season. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Coaches in their first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

Starting in September, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches on a weekly basis whose program best resembles the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, while also having success on the field during the previous week.