CCU's Jamey Chadwell named AP Coach of the Year

CONWAY — Jamey Chadwell has won a lot of awards this year, but this one takes the cake so far.

The Coastal Carolina head football coach was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

"Humbling and just proud of our team and coaches for the awesome year," said Chadwell, who becomes the second coach in South Carolina to win the AP award. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney received the honor in 2015.

It is the fourth national coach of the year honor for Chadwell, who was also recognized by The Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and CBS Sports/247Sports.

Chadwell was also named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the Group of 5 Conference Coach of the Year and the Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.

He is a finalist for both the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Award.

Chadwell led the Chanticleers to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. Coastal Carolina's 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017. Two of those victories were against top 20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina's lone loss came against former Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, 37-34, in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

This is the third AP honor for the team overall, as senior defensive Tarron Jackson and senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer were named to the AP All-America first and third teams, respectively.

AP Coach of the Year voting

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina - 88 points (16)

Tom Allen, Indiana - 66 (14)

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati - 44 (5)

Nick Saban, Alabama - 42 (8)

Brent Brennan, San Jose State - 25 (3)

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M - 7 (2)

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame - 7 (1)

Matt Campbell, Iowa State - 7

Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette - 2

Kalani Sitake, BYU - 2

Dabo Swinney, Clemson - 1

Ryan Day, Ohio State - 1

Dave Doeren, N.C. State - 1

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern - 1