CCU's Jamey Chadwell named 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year

CONWAY — Another day, another award.

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell was named the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year on Saturday, adding to his laundry list of coach of the year nominations.

Chadwell was also recently named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.

He is also a finalist for both the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, and is a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.

Chadwell led the Chants to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Four of those 11 wins were in top 50 and two of them were in the top 20 (Louisiana-Lafayette and BYU).

Chadwell also has the Chants ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.

The Chants are ranked for the 10th straight week and the 10th time ever in an FBS poll.

The No. 12 Chants will battle old Big South foe Liberty in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.