CCU's Grayson McCall named FWAA Most Inspirational Freshman after playing through injuries

CONWAY — Hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, especially when you’re battling through injuries.

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Football Writers Association of America most Inspirational Freshman for 2020 on Monday for all his accomplishments this season while simultaneously dealing with shoulder, back and thumb injuries throughout the year.

“If it wasn’t for the coaching staff; if it wasn’t for the trainers and all the hard work they do; if it wasn’t for my teammates and everything they do, I wouldn’t be in the position I am,” McCall said. “I would like to give a shoutout to my family back home, they’re my why; my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister, my niece. My family is my why and I do it for them.”

One of seven semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year award, McCall was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America team and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-America team.

McCall missed most of the first month of preseason fall camp in July due to COVID-19 contact tracing while he was jockeying for the starting quarterback job.

McCall started to build a relationship with his teammates before he was quarantined and tried his best to maintain it while he was sidelined, but when he got back is when the chemistry really started to blossom.

“Whenever I got back, (I gained respect by) just showing my teammates what I could really do and just being a leader and making sure I was just trying to be the best teammate possible,” McCall said. “People started gravitating toward me and they gained confidence in me, so that’s just kind of when it all started.”

McCall also missed all of practice in the week leading up to the South Alabama game with a back injury but played in the game, and most notably played the majority of the game against Troy with a partially torn ligament in his throwing thumb in a game where he led the Chants on a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

McCall only missed one game this season, a win over Georgia Southern due to a shoulder injury.

“I think he is 100 percent deserving of that award,” said CCU senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher, who also played through injuries this season, specifically a torn labrum and meniscus. “A lot of the guys on the team rallied behind Grayson knowing some games he was battling through some stuff and earned the respect of everyone in this program. I got closer with Grayson over the course of the season and he’s a genuine dude as well as being a great quarterback.”

McCall led the Sun Belt and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns. He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth nationally), points responsible for with 202 (ninth nationally), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th nationally), passing yards with 2,488 (19th nationally), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th nationally).

The Indian Trail, N.C. native was also second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95. He was also sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing with 569 rushing yards.

“He was blessed with talent (and) he’s worked hard to cultivate that talent, but talent alone is not what inspires your teammates,” said CCU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Willy Korn, who also played quarterback at Clemson. “You inspire your teammates by the way you show courage in the face of adversity, and specifically at the quarterback position, it’s all about toughness.”

McCall was also named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team. He was also a three-time Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award's Great 8 List selection, a three-time Manning Awards "Star of the Week" honoree, a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week winner, a three-time FWAA "Fresh Four" selection, a Maxwell Award semifinalist, a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist and a Manning Award finalist.

In addition to all the accolades, McCall’s passion for the game is what his teammates love about him.

“Nothing gets me more hyped up than seeing my quarterback get in the action and get in peoples’ faces because a lot of quarterbacks won’t do stuff like that,” Gallagher said. “Grayson is a different breed.”

The Chants climbed as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings this season, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll. They also reached No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records as well.

The Chants’ 11-0 regular season finish was the first-ever undefeated regular season in Sun Belt and program history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS.

Two of those 11 wins came against top 25 opponents, Louisiana-Lafayette and Brigham Young. The Chants had four wins total over top 50 opponents.

McCall credits the leadership of his coaches for what the Chants accomplished this season.

“Leadership as a whole (is what got us here), starting with our head coach in Coach (Jamey) Chadwell,” he said. “He did a great job of getting us young guys together and buying into the culture he’s trying to get here. Everyone in our program understands that it’s a process mentality throughout the whole time … (it’s about) staying locked in the whole time. Coach Chadwell, Coach Korn and all the assistant coaches, they do a great job of addressing that throughout the team.”

Coastal Carolina was named a 2020 Sun Belt Co-Champion, but was unable to play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship to claim the crown outright due to COVID-19 issues in the Chants’ program.

The Chants’ lone blemish on the season was a 37-34 overtime loss to old Big South foe Liberty in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 26.

It was the Chants’ bowl debut.

“After the bowl game and stuff like that, we got to sit back and look at what we really did this year for our school, the program and just the Coastal Carolina family,” McCall said. “It’s been great and I’m very thankful for it.”

But what will McCall remember most about this magical season for the Chants?

“I’m going to remember most the relationships I had with my teammates and the small little memories like pregame in the locker room and stuff like that,” he said. “And all the guys that are going on to the next level maybe, the guys that this is their last year, just fighting out for them each and every week. It’s been a blessing building relationships with new coaches, new guys, stuff like that.”