CCU's Chadwell will make more than $1M per year as contract extension progresses

CONWAY — Fresh off a record-breaking season, Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell's 7-year contract extension includes a $50,000 raise each season, according to his new contract obtained by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach via the Freedom of Information Act.

Chadwell's base salary for the 2021 season will be $850,000, making him the second-highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference, with Louisiana's Billy Napier making $1,005,000 in 2020.

Chadwell was the conference's lowest-paid coach in 2020 at $319,866. Chadwell was originally scheduled to make $375,000 last year, but took a $56,034 pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m beyond joyed and my family and I, our coaching staff (are too), with the commitment from (former CCU president) Dr. (David) DeCenzo, Coach (Joe) Moglia, Matt Hogue our AD and our incoming president Dr. (Michael) Benson,” Chadwell said on Dec. 16 when the contract extension was announced. “The vision they’ve had for this program when they started in 2016 to transition to FBS, they had vision, they laid it out, and I’m thankful and honored to continue to be a part of this build.

“It’s a special place with special people, and my family and I and coaching staff are looking forward to being here for a long time and continuing what we’ve built with that we have and the players.”

There are also cumulative and non-cumulative bonuses in Chadwell’s contract, which be distributed at 50 percent to him and 50 percent to the members of the football staff and program contributors.

For cumulative bonuses, the football program will receive $400,000 for a division title, $600,000 for a conference title, $300,000 for a bowl invitation and $400,000 for a bowl victory.

For non-cumulative bonuses, the program will receive $500,000 for being ranked in the top 50 and $600,000 for being ranked in the top 25 at the end of each season.

For academic success, the football program will receive $100,000 for an APR between 950-965, $200,000 for an APR between 966-980 and $300,000 for an APR greater than 981.

Chadwell was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, the George Munger Coach of the Year, the Football Writers Association of America Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, was a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and is currently a finalist for the Lombardi Honors 2020 Coach of the Year.

The Tennessee native led the Chanticleers to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference co-championship and bowl appearance this season. Coastal Carolina’s 11-0 regular-season finish was the best in Sun Belt history and the most wins the Chants have amassed since joining the FBS in 2017.

Two of those victories were against top 20 opponents (BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette).

Coastal Carolina’s lone loss came against Liberty in the Cure Bowl in overtime.

Chadwell had the Chants climb as high as No. 9 in the AP rankings, a Sun Belt record for any FBS poll, No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, both Sun Belt records, respectively.