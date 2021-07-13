CCU's Abney picked in 15th round of MLB Draft by Cleveland Indians

CONWAY – For the second day in a row, Coastal Carolina baseball had a player picked in the MLB Draft.

On Day 3 of the draft on July 13, Chants right-handed pitcher Alaska Abney was selected in the 15th round at 456th overall by the Cleveland Indians.

In 2021, mainly as a closer, Abney went 3-2 with five saves and a 4.99 ERA over 22 appearances and three starts. Abney recorded 68 strikeouts over 48.2 innings and held opposing batters to a .250 batting average.

In his three years with the Chants, the junior from Lawrenceville, Ga. posted an 8-6 record with eight saves and a 4.86 ERA. He appeared in 59 games, making just three starts, and struck out 131 batters against 44 walks over 107.1 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .249 batting average, which ranks 16th in Chants history, and allowed only 58 earned runs overall.

Abney is third all-time in CCU history with 10.98 strikeouts per nine innings behind only Mike Morrison (11.17) and Mark Clemson (11.10).

Abney’s eight saves are tied for 13th in CCU history.

On Day 2 of the draft, Abney’s teammate, redshirt junior outfielder Parker Chavers, was picked in the seventh round at 214th overall by the Chicago Cubs.

Parker and Abney are the 81st and 82nd Chants to be picked in the MLB Draft during head coach Gary Gilmore’s tenure, respectively.