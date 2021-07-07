CCU women's lacrosse rejoins Atlantic Sun Conference after SoCon cuts sport

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse team is back in a familiar conference.

On July 7, Chants women’s lacrosse rejoined the Atlantic Sun Conference, the league office announced.

CCU made the move with Delaware State, as both were associate members of the Southern Conference for the 2021 season before the conference decided to no longer sponsor women’s lacrosse in early June.

Full SoCon members Furman, Mercer and Wofford moved to the Big South Conference on June 7.

The Chants were members of the ASUN for four years from 2017 to 2020 before moving to the SoCon for one season in 2021.

Coastal Carolina was the ASUN runner-up in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and the Chants have produced 17 ASUN all-conference members.

The Chants recorded a 12-win season in 2019, their last full season in the ASUN, which is the second-most wins in a single season in program history.

There will be six programs in the ASUN now with the addition of CCU and Delaware State. The other four members are Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty and Stetson.

The Chants are coming off a 10-7 season, and will rejoin an ASUN Conference that’s in its 10th year of existence, having been established in 2013.