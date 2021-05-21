CCU women's golf's Katie Quinney named top Sun Belt coach, Nicole Abelar top freshman

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina women’s golf had a special year, and now it has more hardware to show for it.

On May 19, head coach Katie Quinney was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year and team member Nicole Abelar was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Quinney, who helped lead the Chants to a first-place finish at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship this season, has received the award five times as the coach of the Chants and twice as a member of the Sun Belt.

The Chants’ score of 14-under-par 562 over the two rounds at the Sun Belt Championship is the best 36-hole score in program history.

Abelar is the first CCU player to receive the honor as a member of the Sun Belt and the 11th in Chants history overall.

Abelar, the team’s low scorer, was also named first-team All-Sun Belt after posting three top-five finishes along with one top-10 and two top-20 finishes this season.

The Philippines native finished the season with a 73.65 stroke average, and set a program record with an 11-under 205 at the River Landing Classic. She had rounds of 65 and 67 in that event with the seven-under 65 also being a school record.

Making second-team All-Sun Belt were sophomore Sophia Carlsen and junior Tiffany Arafi.

Carlsen was the individual champion at the Sun Belt Tournament and finished the championship with a 7-under 137, good enough for the program’s third-best 36-hole score in program history. Carlsen had a personal-best 68 in the second round of the tournament, with the third and final round being canceled due to weather.

The Denmark native was the only Chant this year to play in all of the season’s events.

She finished the 11-event season with a 74.20 stroke average and had one top-five finish and five top-20 finishes.

Arafi, who missed the fall season, finished her play in the spring with a 74.65 stroke average. She had her best event at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament where she shot a two-under 142 for a sixth-place finish.

The win at the Sun Belt Tournament Championship was enough to get the Chants the No. 15 seed in the Columbus Regional.

CCU ended its season with a 14th-place finish in the regional with 49-over 913 (298-313-302) at the Ohio State Golf Club Scarlet Course.