CCU women's basketball team shut down due to positive COVID-19 test

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team has temporarily been shut down after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered within the program.

The university released the following statement on Sunday night:

“Under the guidance of Coastal Carolina University’s NCAA Athletic Medical Director and following local health and University guidelines, the women’s basketball program will pause all in-person athletic activities after a COVID-19 positive test was discovered within the program during routine surveillance testing.”

CCU says that the team’s three remaining non-conference games have been cancelled, including two home games at home and a road game at Wake Forest slated for Dec. 22.

The Chants were 3-1 and will look to be healthy in time for its Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia State on Jan. 1.

This is the first program at CCU to be shut down due to COVID-19.