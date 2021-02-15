CCU women's basketball halted by COVID-19 for 3rd time this season

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina women’s basketball is having to pause activities due to COVID-19 protocols in the program for a third time this season.

The Chants were scheduled to play three games with Georgia Southern this week, one at HTC Center on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and two in Stateboro, Ga., on Feb. 19-20, but the games have now been canceled.

These games will not be made up due to the short amount of time left in the regular season.

The Chants are 3-11 overall and 0-10 in Sun Belt play this season.

The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team also has to alter its schedule this week due to COVID-19 protocols in the Georgia Southern program.

The game set for Friday, Feb. 19, at HTC Center has been canceled and the game originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Chants also had two games canceled this past weekend due to COVID-19 protocols in the Appalachian State program.

The Chants are 12-6 overall and 6-5 in Sun Belt play this season.