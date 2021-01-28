CCU women's basketball forced to postpone games due to COVID-19 for second time

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team was forced to postpone its next three games due to COVID-19 protocols in the Chanticleers' program, the university announced Thursday.

This is the second time this season that the squad has had to shut things down due to COVID-19 within the program.

The Chants' upcoming home games on Jan. 29 and 30 against Georgia Southern and their game on Feb. 2 at Georgia State have all been postponed.

According to CCU Athletics, the Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State will work to reschedule these games, if possible.

The Chants have had several games postponed or canceled this year due to COVID-19 issues in other programs as well.

Coastal Carolina is currently 3-7 and 0-6 in Sun Belt play this season.