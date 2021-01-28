You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CCU women's basketball forced to postpone games due to COVID-19 for second time

  • Updated
Aja Blount

Coastal Carolina junior forward Aja Blount (21) attempts to shoot over a South Carolina State defender during the Chants' 88-56 win over the Bulldogs at the HTC Center on Nov. 28. Coastal Carolina Athletics/Provided

 Coastal Carolina University/Provided

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team was forced to postpone its next three games due to COVID-19 protocols in the Chanticleers' program, the university announced Thursday.

This is the second time this season that the squad has had to shut things down due to COVID-19 within the program.

The Chants' upcoming home games on Jan. 29 and 30 against Georgia Southern and their game on Feb. 2 at Georgia State have all been postponed.

According to CCU Athletics, the Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State will work to reschedule these games, if possible.

The Chants have had several games postponed or canceled this year due to COVID-19 issues in other programs as well.

Coastal Carolina is currently 3-7 and 0-6 in Sun Belt play this season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News