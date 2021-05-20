CCU track & field wins 8 gold medals at Sun Belt Championships, garners numerous accolades

CONWAY – May 15 was a day to remember for Coastal Carolina track and field.

At the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Jaguar Track in Mobile, Ala., the Chants came away with eight gold medals, the most of any team at the event, and the most since Coastal Carolina earned 11 gold medals at the Big South Conference Championships in 2015. The Chants also set five school records at the event.

The women’s team finished fifth overall with 81 total points, but it was the individual performances that turned heads.

Freshman Jermaisha Arnold, a product of Socastee High School, was part of three gold medals and a bronze medal at the event.

Arnold, a Myrtle Beach native, broke the meet record in the 400-meter race with a time of 52.69, which was also a school record.

“I mean, I’m really proud because after coming into Coastal this year … that was my goal,” Arnold said. “I’m used to making goals and achieving them, so I wasn’t really shocked that I broke the record because that was my goal. I was really proud that I’m still reaching my goals.”

Arnold was also part of two relay teams that received gold: the 4x100-meter relay with Melissa Jefferson, Kayla Sweeney and Keniah Wallace with a time of 44.75, a school record; and the 4x400-meter relay with Amaryah White, Tariney Pepper and Lauren Gordon with a time of 3:38.70, a season best for the team.

CCU sprints coach Karl Goodman said the Chants’ women nearly set two more meet records. The team missed the 4x400-meter relay record by 0.04 seconds, and missed the 4x100-meter relay record by 0.02 seconds.

Arnold also received bronze in the 200-meter race with a personal-best 23.91.

Jefferson, a product of Carvers Bay High School and a Georgetown native, finished the weekend with a high score of 22.5 points for the women.

“It meant a lot,” Jefferson said. “I really wasn’t too much concerned about doing it, but once it was brought to my attention, it was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’”

Along with winning gold as a part of the 4x100, Jefferson received gold when she broke her own school record with a time of 11.22 in the 100-meter dash and ran a 22.96 in the 200-meter, which is a new CCU record, the fastest time in that race in the Sun Belt this season and the 12th-fastest time in NCAA.

“It felt amazing,” Jefferson said. “Especially with the 200. I didn’t think that it was that fast, and then when I saw the time, I lost it.”

Also receiving gold medals were freshman Shani’a Bellamy with a personal-best 58.58 in the 400-meter hurdles; and for the men, fifth-year senior David Ejumeta received gold in the long jump with a distance of 7.97 feet on May 14, a school record and tying the Sun Belt Conference record set by Arkansas State’s Rolf Pienaar in 2014; and freshman Braydon Bellamy finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 13.77.

Also medaling were White with a bronze in the 400-meters with a personal-best time of 53.97 and the men’s 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Jeremiah Talbert, Devante Harris, Ty Floyd and Ejumeta, receiving bronze for a time of 40.55.

The men finished eighth overall at the event with 45 total points.

“It was really enjoyable to watch and I had a tear in my eye at the end of the day,” Goodman said of the team’s overall performance.

The Sun Belt announced its outdoor track and field awards on May 19, and the list was littered with Chants.

Jefferson won every award she was eligible for in the women’s, including Most Outstanding Track Performer, Most Outstanding Freshman (she was considered a freshman at the event because the 2020 outdoor season was canceled), Newcomer of the Year, and she was also tabbed First Team All-Conference.

Out of all the awards she received, Jefferson said she’s proudest of receiving Most Outstanding Track Performer.

Jefferson has earned 12 gold medals overall this outdoor season.

In the men’s category, Ejumeta won Most Outstanding Field Performer and also made first team all-conference. Ejumeta has received gold in long jumps events four times this outdoor season.

Also making first team all-conference for the women were Arnold, Sweeney, Wallace, Bellamy and Gordon, and White made third team all-conference.

“It feels good,” Arnold said of making first team. “I didn’t know that was a thing, so whenever I did, I was very proud of myself because I know I’ve worked really hard for this and I was king of reaching bigger goals.

"Still getting goals that I didn’t know of really and me getting that made (me) even more proud and I feel like I’m just working hard and doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

For the men, Bennett also received first team all-conference honors, and Harris, Talbert and Floyd got the nod for third team all-conference.

The Chants will now prepare for NCAA East preliminaries, which begin May 27 at the University of North Florida, a school the Chants have already competed at this season.

“It’s going to a be a challenge, but they’re more than capable and more than ready, and we’ve prepared for it,” Goodman said.