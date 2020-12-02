CCU to host Louisiana in Sun Belt Championship Dec. 19 at noon on either ESPN, ESPN2

CONWAY — The Sun Belt Championship is all set.

Well, sort of.

The No. 14 Chants (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will host No. 20/21 Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) for the Sun Belt Championship game on Dec. 19 at noon at Brooks Stadium on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Chants locked up their first-ever spot in the conference's championship game since joining in 2017 by defeating Texas State on the road, 49-14, to clinch the Sun Belt East Division.

Louisiana will represent the conference's West Division, with its lone loss coming at the hands of the Chants, 30-27, in Lafayette, La., on Oct. 14 thanks to a last-second field goal by Chants junior Massimo Biscardi.

The Chants' 9-0 start is the best start in its four-year FBS history and the best start in Sun Belt history, surpassing the Chants' 8-0 mark from last week, a mark that broke App State's 7-0 record from last season.

CCU's 7-0 start in the conference is also their best start in their Sun Belt history.

The Chants also made Sun Belt history Sunday by coming in at No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, the highest ranking in Sun Belt history in either poll.

The ranking beat the Chants' No. 15 ranking in the AP poll earlier this season, a spot they held for three weeks straight.

This is the seventh straight week and the seventh time ever the Chants have been ranked in an FBS poll.

The Chants also enjoyed their highest-ever ranking in the College Football Playoff Poll, coming in at No. 18 in the poll last night, which beat their No. 20 ranking in that poll from last week. It was just the second time ever the Chants have been ranked in the CFP poll.

Louisiana came in at No. 25 in the CFP poll.

This week, the Chants will battle No. 25 and old Big South rival Liberty at 2 p.m. on ESPNU at Brooks Stadium Saturday.

College GameDay, the popular ESPN college football pregame show, will also be in Conway prior to the game.

This is the first time College GameDay has come to Conway and the first time it has come to the site of a Sun Belt school.

However, Liberty starting quarterback Malik Willis is questionable to play in the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. Willis received a second test following his positive test.