CCU stops BYU in final seconds to win battle of unbeatens

CONWAY — Football is a game of inches, and that rang true at Brooks Stadium Saturday night.

No. 14 Coastal Carolina (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) defeated No. 8 Brigham Young (9-1) by the skin of its teeth after freshman safety Mateo Sudipo stopped Cougars junior wide receiver Dax Milne inside the 1-yard line on the final play of the game for a 22-17 victory. The Chants are 10-0 for the first time in its FBS history and in Sun Belt history.

"It was one of the best feelings I've ever felt," said CCU junior linebacker Jeffrey Gunter of the final play. "I can't describe it, man. It's just pure joy and I'm so happy we got the W."

Gunter had six tackles in the game, including one for loss. Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher also had a standout performance, totaling seven tackles and 1.5 for loss.

BYU came in at No. 5 in the country in total offense with 535.8 yards per game and No. 4 in scoring offense with 47.6 points per game.

Those rankings took a serious hit Saturday, as Coastal held the Cougars to 405 yards and 17 points.

"That's just Coastal Carolina defense," Gunter said. "That's Black Swarm, man. We get after everybody and we feel like we can play with anybody in the country, and we proved that tonight."

Liberty was coming in as a Top 25 team and ESPN's College GameDay was in town to showcase the matchup. When the Flames had to pull out of the game, BYU agreed to fly across the country to face the Chanticleers on short notice. Everyone on the GameDay panel picked BYU to win except for guest picker Dustin Johnson, a CCU grad and the 2020 Masters champion.

"After this game was announced, basically it was a coronation for them (BYU) to go to the New Year's Six and solidify their chance to overtake Cincinnati, and we're just not good enough, etc., etc.," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said after the game. "And one thing I know about our football team, if you slight us, we'll find that and use that as motivation.

"I thought we played hard (and) we played disciplined for the most part and our offensive line, who nobody said we had a chance to block them, we held the ball for 37 minutes with ... 280-something (281) yards rushing."

CCU senior running back CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. It was the sixth time this season he's had two or more touchdowns in a game. He also broke the CCU record for most consecutive games with a reception with 30, passing wide receiver Matt Hazel's record of 29 from the 2011 to 2013.

Sophomore running Reese White also found the end zone and finished with 53 yards on 12 carries.

CCU freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was 10-for-15 passing with 85 yards on the day, with 69 yards rushing on 12 carries.

"Grayson don't play like a freshman," senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said. "Grayson plays like a fifth-year senior."

Next up for the Chants is a trip to Troy, Ala., to take on the Trojans on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 but was postponed because of COVID cases within the Troy program.

Having already locked up a spot in the Sun Belt title game on Dec. 19 against No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette in Conway, is Chadwell concerned that his team might look past Troy?

"I'm not worried about it, I'll leave it at that," Chadwell said.