CCU spring football game canceled due to forecasted severe thunderstorms

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina spring football game scheduled for Feb. 18 has been canceled due to severe thunderstorms in the forecast the night of the game.

“The safety of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and fans is our number one priority,” said head coach Jamey Chadwell.

“We have had rain every day over the last week which has caused flood warnings and coupled with the forecast of even more bad weather this week, we are erring on the side of caution for our student-athletes. We want to wrap up our spring practice season on a high note, but also come out of the practice period without any injuries.”

The Chants started spring practice before any other FBS team on Jan. 27 and will wrap up spring practice this week. The spring practice season for the Chants consists of 15 practices over a four-week span.

The Chants will start their 2021 campaign at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 4 against The Citadel.