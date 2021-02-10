CCU softball is ready to get back to Sun Belt title game after its 2020 season ended early

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina softball team is just happy to be back on the diamond, just less than a year removed from the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ending its 2020 spring sports season.

The Chants are looking to start their 2021 season underway on Feb. 12.

However, getting ready for the season with the pandemic still raging has been no easy task.

“It’s certainly had its challenges,” head coach Kelley Green said. “I wouldn’t even say they’re challenges so much as you’ve just got to think out of the box a little bit and know that things are going to happen, we’re going to be missing some kids at times (and) there were some practices in the fall we didn’t have everyone for various reasons.”

Green thinks her team has done a good job adapting to the new normal of what it’s like to play a sport under these circumstances.

“It’s been a little bit different, but I think we’ve dealt with it pretty well,” she said. “I think our kids have been patient. Life is a little bit different and I think we’ve adapted pretty well to that.”

The Chants went 13-8 before the season prematurely ended last year. Although it wasn’t a full season, Green thinks she has an idea of what this team could be capable of this year.

“I think we had a big enough sample size and we have so many returning athletes, so I think we have a pretty good idea,” she said. “We had high expectations last year. We had some really great performances and then we had a couple games that we’d like back. But I think we have a pretty talented team. I think last year gave us a little taste of how good we can be, but I think we’re better this year.

Green also said that the long layoff has proven beneficial since the team had four players recovering from knee injuries suffered in the 2019 season and were not 100 percent in 2020, but are now back and healthy.

One of those players is senior second baseman Taylor Sweigart, who said she injured her knee right before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in 2019.

“In April (2019), I destroyed my knee so I actually could not compete in the rest of the season,” she said. “…There were two starters, myself and (senior outfielder) Courtney Dean, right before the Sun Belt Conference (Tournament). The girls stepped up and they had a great run. I Just remember sitting at home, FaceTiming Courtney as we watched the games.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Unfortunately for the Chants, the team came up short in the championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, who will be a formidable foe again this season with a No. 8 ranking to start the year.

“Honestly, we’re ready for revenge this year,” Sweigart said. “We’re excited.”

Sweigart started 20 games for the Chants last year and batted .224 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Speaking of ranked teams, the Chants will take on No. 23 Tennessee at St. John Stadium to start the season on Feb. 12 when the Chants host the Kickin’ Chicken Classic. The Chants will also take on Akron twice, Ohio twice and UConn in the weekend tournament.

“I mean what a better way to start than with a team that’s ranked,” senior middle infielder/outfielder Makiya Thomas said of playing the Lady Vols. “…(It) really could show us where we need to improve when comes to conference play, and I’m really excited to start off with such a good team.”

Last season, Taylor played in 19 games, starting 18 of them. She was the first Chant in school history to lead the Sun Belt Conference in batting average (.463) and on-base percentage (.532).

The senior from Tacoma, Wash., was fifth in the Sun Belt with 25 hits and also knocked in three doubles, a triple, scored 12 runs had 12 RBIs.

Being seniors, Sweigart and Thomas know that the younger players on the team will look to them for guidance, especially in such a tough landscape of unknowns.

“I just remind them pretty much every day how fast things could be taken,” Sweigart said. “It could end in the blink of an eye, so put it all out on the field every single time you go out there, whether it’s practice, a lift, just taking reps on your own time … (I’m) just texting them, making sure they’re OK; I’m always willing to go take reps with them. I like to be a leader, so I love to be out there and make sure they’re following in my footsteps.”

Thomas mirrored what Sweigart had to say about leading by example.

“I think it’s one of the most important things being a senior on the team and a leader,” Thomas said. “It’s something I know (that) I always have eyes on me. I’m always trying to inspire them in any way, shape or form, whether that’s just softball (or) everyday life. I know that these younger girls (and) I’ve been in that situation. I remember being that younger girl always looking up to somebody older and wanted to be like them.”