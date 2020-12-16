CCU rugby president Khlye Mingo signs to play rugby at Life University

CONWAY – On to the next one.

Coastal Carolina senior rugby president Khlye Mingo signed to play rugby at Life University in Marietta, Ga., on Dec. 6 at his parents’ home in Charleston – more specifically, Daniel Island – where he will also attend graduate school to be a chiropractor.

“I liked Life’s core values for rugby,” Mingo said. “They are a family that thrives off of support of one another and constant expectation of full heart and effort. I’d be honored to play along anyone with those morals.”

Along with the highly-respected rugby team, which is the defending national champion, Mingo signed there because of its tradition in chiropractic.

“I chose Life because of their values and their hands-on approach of teaching chiropractic, along with being the No. 1-ranked chiropractic school in the nation,” he said.

Mingo also had offers from Palmer Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, and the New Zealand College of Chiropractic in Auckland, NZ.

It meant a lot to Mingo to be able sign in front of his family. Four of Mingo’s six siblings were there and so were his parents. Mingo was honored to sign just a day after his father's birthday.

“It was a relief to have my parents’ support,” Mingo said. “At first they were skeptical of the sport, as any parent is of their son starting a new sport, let alone rugby in college. But they have grown to support me on my endeavor. I was missing my brother Jahzaari and sister Kassidy due to (them) living in Connecticut, but being able to sign with my brothers by my side is an incredible experience.”

Mingo’s family is originally from Milford, Conn., but moved to Charleston before Mingo’s junior year of high school.

“My dad retired from being a state police officer for 21 years, and he said I’m tired of the snow, so I want to move somewhere where there isn’t any,” Mingo said. “So in the middle of my high school career, we picked up and moved about 680 miles away.”

Mingo attended Joseph A. Foran High School in Conn., and then Bishop England High School in Charleston for his final two years of high school.

However, Mingo did not play rugby until he got to college.

“I was a football and track guy in high school,” he said.

Mingo quickly found success playing rugby as at Coastal Carolina, where he is now rugby team president and Club Sports Council president. He was also named Student Leader of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Mingo plays scrum half and wing on the rugby pitch.

“A scrum half is the equivalent of a quarterback in football,” Mingo said. “He’s calling the plays and he’s constantly in control of the ball. And a wing is more of your wide receiver. He’s fast; as soon as he gets the ball, he’s not passing it, he’s taking off running.”

During his time as a Chanticleer, Mingo has made several all-tournament teams and was nominated for the USA Rugby national team. He is among the top scorers of his college team, most notably scoring six times in a tournament in 2019.

Mingo has also gained recognition for his play on summer national teams for the past two years, including 1776 out of Charleston and the Palmetto Athletic Club, but his participation in the latter was cut short by COVID-19 this year.

One of Mingo’s favorite things about playing rugby is that you can be successful no matter your size, especially since he is “180 pound soaking wet."

“My favorite part about playing rugby (is) it doesn’t matter how big or small you are in the sport,” he said. “It really determines how many hits you can take and get back up. I’ve seen guys play this sport that are 135 pounds, and they’ll tackle a man that’s triple their weight and get right back up and smile about it.”