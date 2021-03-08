CCU men's soccer makes move to Conference USA as affiliate member

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team will have a new conference to call home starting in the fall after the school announced that its men’s soccer program is joining Conference USA as an affiliate member.

“Coastal Carolina is a nationally respected and accomplished men’s soccer program,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Adding them to an already strong lineup of teams will further enhance one of the conference’s most successful sports.”

The addition of Coastal Carolina will return Conference USA to nine men’s soccer members as it competed with from 2014 to 2019. Charlotte, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, and UAB are joined by affiliate members CCU, Kentucky and South Carolina.

“It’s really exciting,” CCU athletic director Matt Hogue said. “It’s a great move for our program. We’ve constantly played a very strong national schedule, but obviously we have a strong commitment with (head coach) Shaun (Docking) and our program just being on a national level, which they have often in the past.”

Coastal Carolina began the 2021 spring season nationally ranked in three different polls. The Chanticleers have scheduled eight spring games after a fall season that saw them finish 6-1-1, capturing the Sun Belt Conference Championship title, and registering five shutout victories. As of March 5, they are 6-2-1 after a loss to Virginia Tech.

The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program has won 15 conference regular-season championships, 16 conference tournament titles and will be making its 17th NCAA Championship Tournament appearance this year.

“We are very excited to take this next step in our program’s evolution in joining one of the top three elite men’s soccer conferences in the country,” Docking said. “C-USA consistently has six or seven teams vying for an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship Tournament each year. We are honored to be a part of such a great conference with a great group of coaches and programs and are excited to start the journey this fall.”

The Chanticleers have reached the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 five times, including four times under Docking, and has totaled 15 NCAA Tournament wins in program history.

Entering the 2021 spring season this year due to COVID-19, the Chanticleers have won 148 games since 2010, which is second nationally behind only Akron during that span.

A big reason the Chants made the move away from the Sun Belt is the fact that the conference will no longer have an automatic bid to the tournament since it only had three teams prior to CCU making the move.

“We couldn’t survive with just three in the Sun Belt,” Hogue said. “We were just moving into a scenario where there wasn’t going to be a workable solution probably to continue to have an exclusive auto bid in the Sun Belt, and that’s kind of what precipitated everything.”

The only two teams left in the Sun Belt for men’s soccer are Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Appalachian State and Howard, an affiliate member, dropped its program and moved to another conference, respectively, before the season. Central Arkansas, another affiliate member of the conference, moved to the Atlantic Sun in all sports.

Hogue said that if conferences lose a member, there is a grace period of two years to find another member to get the total number of teams back up to six.

However, with only three members, CCU decided to accept an invitation to a conference that already had eight members when it received it.

“We knew there was going to come a point where had to find some solution, and this one became a really good option for us,” Hogue said.

CCU has two other programs in non-Sun Belt conferences, including women’s lacrosse (Southern Conference) and beach volleyball (Atlantic Sun), but Hogue assured that this move was strictly an anomaly because of outstanding circumstances.

“This is strictly an isolated event,” Hogue said. “We certainly would’ve been perfectly fine if Sun Belt men’s soccer could’ve continued and been feasible to provide postseason opportunities, but unfortunately that was not going to happen. And it was really the Sun Belt who gave us clearance to move forward; we didn’t do anything without their blessing.”