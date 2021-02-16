You are the owner of this article.
CCU men's soccer cancels spring opener due to COVID-19 in its program

  • Updated
CCU MSOC

The Coastal Carolina men's soccer team huddles up during a match against Georgia State on Oct. 10. Coastal Carolina University Athletics/Provided

 Coastal Carolina University Athletics/Provided

CONWAY — The Coastal Carolina men's soccer spring season-opening home game against West Virginia set for Saturday, Feb. 20, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the CCU soccer program, and the match will not be made up.

Coastal Carolina is now set to open its spring season on Sunday, Feb. 28, when it hosts Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

In the fall, the Chants went 6-1-1 and won the Sun Belt Championship by defeating Georgia State in penalty kicks, 4-3, after drawing the Panthers 0-0 in regulation on Nov. 15.

