CCU makes history with No. 14 ranking in AP, coaches polls, highest in Sun Belt history

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina football continues to make history.

The Chants jumped from No. 16 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and from No. 17 to No. 14 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, the highest ranking in Sun Belt history.

The ranking broke the Chants' own conference record of being ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll this season, a spot they held for three weeks straight.

This is the 7th week in a row and the 7th time ever the Chants have been ranked in either poll.

The ranking comes a day after the Chants dismantled Texas State, 49-14, behind a career-high three rushing touchdowns from senior running back CJ Marable, who also added a season-high 157 rushing yards in the win.

The win gave the Chants (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) their first-ever Sun Belt East Division title, and they will host the Sun Belt Championship at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 19 against West Division-winner Louisiana-Lafayette.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

The Chants' 9-0 start is the best in the team's FBS history since joining in 2017 and in Sun Belt history. The Chants broke App State's 7-0 mark in 2019 last week when they defeated the Mountaineers, 34-23, to improve to 8-0.

Coastal Carolina's 7-0 Sun Belt record is the team's best start in the conference since it joined in 2017.

The Chants also made history last week, coming in at No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Poll, the first time the team has ever appeared in that poll.

Coastal Carolina is first in the Sun Belt in both scoring offense and scoring defense this season, averaging 38.7 points per game and allowing just 16.8 points per game.

Next up for the Chants is a battle with old Big South rival and No. 25 Liberty (9-1) Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The game time and TV network have yet to be announced.