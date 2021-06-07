CCU long jumper David Ejumeta prepares for NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon

CONWAY – Two years ago, Coastal Carolina long jumper David Ejumeta was recovering from a torn achilles that required two surgeries.

Now, the fifth-year track standout from Nigeria is getting the shot of a lifetime as he prepares to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 9.

Ejumeta is just the second long jumper from Coastal Carolina to qualify for the NCAA Championships. In 2007, Jerome Simpson, best known for his front flip over a defender into the end zone while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first.

Ejumeta represents a milestone for CCU jumps coach Mike Embry.

“I think over my career I’ve had about seven or so get to the regional championship, and he’s the first one to make it out of the regional championships to the NCAA finals,” Embry said.

Embry is all the more impressed with what Ejumeta has accomplished this season considering the severity of the injury he had in 2019, which involved a second surgery because of an infection.

“That’s not an injury that a lot of people are able to bounce back from and be themselves again,” Embry said. “So to see him do the work that’s necessary to get to this point … Of course, it was definitely a physical thing of rehab and things of that nature, the bigger thing for me is the mentality, because if anybody’s been injured before, and especially a major injury, there’s another battle that you have to get over and that’s yourself.”

Ejumeta ended up having a record-setting year, finishing the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships with a gold medal after his school-record 7.97-meter long jump, which also tied the Sun Belt record set in 2014 by Arkansas State’s Rolf Pienaar.

For his efforts, which included four gold medals in the outdoor season, Ejumeta was named the conference’s Most Outstanding Field Performer and an All-Sun Belt first-team honoree for the outdoor season.

There was high drama at the NCAA East preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla., as Ejumeta was the last jumper to punch his ticket to Eugene.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

On his final jump, Ejumeta recorded a distance of 7.52 meters, which tied Tennessee State’s R’Lazon Brumfield and Louisville’s Jeremiah Willis.

However, Ejumeta’s first two jumps were better than theirs, giving him the 12th and final spot.

“At the regional meet, I went through a ton of emotions because I know how hard David worked to get to that point,” Embry said. “The clapping and stuff that he’s accustomed to, I went and did it myself. I’m talking my hands were red and they were hurting by the time he finished that approach and that jump.”

Ejumeta enters the NCAA Championships as the No. 1-ranked long jumper in the Sun Belt, tied for 12th in the NCAA and No. 34 in the world.

“It was exciting,” Ejumeta said of the preliminaries. “I was surprised at first. It was exciting for me. It’s always exciting to make it to nationals because it’s the best of the best competing in college.”

Ejumeta will not be the only Chant competing in Eugene.

Former Carvers Bay High School track star Melissa Jefferson also qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100- and 200-meter races, and she is the first Chant to qualify for the former.

“It’s a stepping stone,” Ejumeta said of both he and Jefferson making it this far. “The coaching staff is the best, from the conditioning coach to the trainers and my coaches. They’re the best. If you noticed, this season all our teammates did a huge PR (personal record). It’s unheard of. Even at big schools you don’t see the full team (beating) personal bests.”