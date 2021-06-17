CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

CONWAY – It’s only June, but that doesn’t mean Coastal Carolina football can’t pick up more accolades.

On June 16, Chanticleer linebacker Silas Kelly was named one of 42 players on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation.

The trophy is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, and the 42 players picked for the watch list represents his jersey number. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

“Obviously, it’s a big honor,” said Kelly, a fifth-year senior. “I think it’s a great trophy (and) it’s a great watch list to be on because it’s not just football, it’s not just extracurricular activities, not just service. It’s kind of like an all-encompassing award. I try to be the best person I can be in every aspect of my life and I think this watch list kind of speaks to that and hopefully people are seeing that I’m doing a lot of things good.”

Kelly led the Chants in tackles last season with 80, which was ninth in the Sun Belt, and had 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks (tied for eighth in the Sun Belt), an interception and a fumble recovery in 12 games, 11 of which he started.

Off the field, Kelly has a bachelor’s degrees in exercise and sport science and business management, and is currently working on his MBA.

Kelly, who came back last season after a season-ending knee injury in 2019, was named one of three Mayo Comeback Player of the Year Award winners. He was also a Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Campbell, and was named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team and to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt all-conference second team.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Former Coastal Carolina standout Tarron Jackson, who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles in May and who was also the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American last season, was a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy last year.

“Anytime your name’s in the conversation with a guy like Tarron Jackson, something good’s going on,” Kelly said. “So it’s an honor to carry that on. He’s obviously in the NFL right now, so hopefully I’ll just keep following in his footsteps and next year we can talk about somebody else who’s on the watch list.”

The winner, who will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his school’s general scholarship fund.

Kelly is hoping to make his final year with the Chants a memorable one.

“(I’m looking forward to) the opportunity to go out there and play with all my brothers on the team and represent this university and make a lot of people happy, a lot of fans happy, and win a lot of football games,” he said.