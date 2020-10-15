CCU gets first-ever Top 25 victory on the leg of Biscardi with 30-27 win over Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – It’s probably safe to say Massimo Biscardi just hit the biggest kick of his life.

The Chants junior placekicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with just 4 seconds left to give the Chants their first-ever victory over a AP Top 25 team with a 30-27 win over Sun Belt rival and No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette at Cajun Field on Wednesday night on ESPN.

"I don't even know, I kind of blacked out," Biscardi said on what was going through his mind during the kick. "I didn't even think, to be honest, and I just went down my line. It went in."

Biscardi redeemed himself after missing an extra point earlier in the game by sending the Chants to a 4-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the Sun Belt Conference, a conference in which Coastal Carolina was picked to finish last in its East Division.

"They're excited, they're elated," Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "You've got to understand, for us, we've never been in this position before, and for us to come up here on a Wednesday night on national television and play as well as we did (is great). It's great football; I don't care who you're cheering for, if you're just a fan of college football that was a good college football game."

This represented plenty of firsts for the Chants, including being 2-0 in the Sun Belt, 4-0 since joining the FBS in 2017 and a four-game FBS winning streak.

"For us to to be able to come out to victory, there's tons of excitement there," Chadwell said. "They're (the players) pumped and I know Teal Nation is as well, because that was a great win for Coastal Carolina and our community."

Coastal Carolina was led on offense by redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who finished with 202 yards on 17-for-24 passing and two touchdowns. McCall also ran for a score.

On the ground, the Chants were led by senior running back CJ Marable, who racked up 73 yards on 17 carries and ran for a touchdown. Marable also caught a touchdown pass for the Chants.

Junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 108 yards and a score.

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 173 yards on 14-for-24 passing with a touchdown and an interception, courtesy of Chants sophomore cornerback Jordan Morris. Lewis also rushed for 84 yards on six carries and ran in a touchdown himself.

In the third quarter, after Morris’ pick set the Chants up at the Louisiana 26-yard-line, McCall ran for a 22-yard scramble to set the Chants up at the Louisiana 4-yard-line. Two plays later, McCall took it in himself for a 3-yard score to put the Chants up 27-20 after Biscardi’s PAT was good with 14:12 to go in the fourth.

However, the Ragin’ Cajuns struck back on their ensuing possession when Lewis bolted for a 51-yard gain on third down and seven yards to go to set Louisiana up at the Chants’ 1-yard-line. The very next play, senior running back Elijah Mitchell ran it in from one yard out, and redshirt junior placekicker Nate Snyder tied the game up at 27-27 with the extra point to cap off a four play, 55-yard drive that only took 1:28 off the clock, leaving 12:44 to go in the game.

After that, the teams traded punts, but Louisiana got another chance after the Chants were flagged with having two players wearing No. 6 on the punt return team (Heiligh and freshman cornerback Manny Stokes Jr.), giving the Ragin’ Cajuns another chance.

However, the Coastal Carolina defense held, forcing an incomplete pass from Lewis on third down that made the Ragin’ Cajuns punt with 5:30 to go.

The Chants then marched down the field, going 61 yards in 11 plays to set up Biscardi’s game-winning kick.

Louisiana had one last gasp at the end of the game, but Lewis threw an incomplete pass with triple zeros on the clock to seal the victory for the Chants.

Next up for the undefeated Chants is 2-1 Georgia Southern at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon, a game that will be broadcast on ESPNU. This will be the sixth time in six games the Chants have been on national television.