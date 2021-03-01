CCU football will have 3 midweek games on national TV as Sun Belt schedule unveiled

CONWAY — The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021 football schedule on March 1, and Coastal Carolina will play three midweek games that will be broadcast live on national television.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The TV networks for all games, including midweek contests, will be announced at a later date. The first three weeks of the season will have confirmed game times and networks in early June.

All other games, outside of midweek contests, fall into the 12-day selection process. The 2021 season will be the 10th consecutive year that every Sun Belt home game will appear on an ESPN platform.

The Chants will open their Sun Belt season with a home game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Chants’ next three games will all be in the middle of the week – at Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and home against Troy on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Coastal Carolina will return to weekend action on Saturday, Nov. 6, with a divisional contest at Georgia Southern, before playing back-to-back home games against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Chants’ final game regular season game will be at South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will take place on Dec. 4 and will be played at a campus site.

Coastal Carolina will start its season and non-conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 4, when it battles The Citadel at home.

The Chants will play three more non-conference games in a row after that, including hosting Kansas at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 18, and at home against UMass on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Kansas represents the first time CCU will host a Power 5 school.