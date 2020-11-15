CCU football remains No. 15 in AP poll, drops to No. 18 in coaches poll

CONWAY — Not having a game this week didn't cost too much.

The Coastal Carolina football team came in at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday for the third week in a row, while dropping one spot from No. 17 to No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today.

The Chants are tied with Marshall for the No. 15 spot.

The No. 15-ranking is the highest ranking in school and Sun Belt history. This is the fifth week in a row — and the fifth time ever — the Chants have been ranked since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017.

The Chants' highest ranking in the coaches poll came two weeks when they came in at No. 16.

Coastal's road game against Troy scheduled for Nov. 14 was postponed Friday after it was reported Trojans had too many COVID-19 cases and injuries to a specific position group, leaving them unable to safely field a team.

CCU currently holds an overall record of 7-0, the first time they have done that since joining the FBS, as well as the first time they've won 7 games overall in the FBS.

The 7-0 record is tied with Appalachian State’s mark last season for the best start in conference history.

The Chants are 5-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time in program history and sit atop the East Division, a division they were picked to finish in the cellar in in the preseason by the conference.

CCU will battle Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) Saturday at noon at Brooks Stadium on ESPN2 in a game that will most likely determine the winner of the Sun Belt East Division.

Coastal Carolina will look to keep its streak of not allowing a touchdown for 10 straight quarters alive against the Mountaineers.

The game is sold out and will be the eighth time in eight games the Chants have been on national television this season.